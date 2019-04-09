把麵皮當畫布揮灑 這些超吸睛的派讓人捨不得吃！

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕來自加拿大的做派達人Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin製作了許多造型超特別的派，像是各種人物的肖像，還有高達數十公分的巴黎鐵塔和大海怪等立體造型，吸引了許多網友目光，也受到國外電視新聞和烹飪節目青睞。
Jessica其實本來不太擅長料理，她某天上網學習如何做派時，發現大部分的派造型都很單調，幾乎沒有人分享怎麼把派做得很花俏，於是她開始自行研究，由於參考資料不多，研究初期她吃了不少苦頭，只能從錯誤中學習，才有現今的成果，而她也不藏私的把製作過程和成果公開分享，讓一般人也能像她做出各種造型的派，現在許多人追隨她的腳步，開發出各種特殊的造型，她和這些創作者讓派的世界變得更多采多姿。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
You know nothing Jon Dough... I mean Snow... ????❄️ ⠀⠀ I’m so excited to be doing another Pie Art collab with the incredibly talented Liz Joy of @inspiredtotaste - and of course we just had to do something Game of Thrones related what with the final season premiere just a week away... So tell me, are you a Jon/Dany shipper? Or is it “Jon & Ygritte 4eva” for you? ???? Head on over to Liz’s profile to check out our pick for the ideal match for young Jon... ⠀⠀ This pie is blueberry with black sanding sugar and little crow “pie dough cookies”, also covered in black sanding sugar. I had a lot of fun making （and eating!） this one - the crows were fun to dip into the filling like little sparkly nachos. ???? ⠀⠀ Now the real question... Who’s your favorite character on the show, and who do you think will be left standing at the end? （I’m guessing probably just HotPie and a couple of chickens walking around ????） ⠀⠀ #pie #pieart #GRRM #kitharington #kitharrington #blueberrypie #gameofthrones #gameofthronesmemes #crows #got #gotfanart #goth #medieval #cakedecorating #pastryart #foodart #georgerrmartin #jonsnow #youknownothingjonsnow #winteriscoming #pietrait #pietraits #cookiedecorating #hbo
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
If you’d like a little power-packed fandom with your pie this Pi Day （March 14th - 3.14） how about this Captain Marvel apple pie with sanding sugar brûlée topping? ✨ ⠀⠀ I’ll post some video showing how to make her tomorrow in my stories - In a nutshell, her face is made with a food safe acetate stencil and cinnamon, and the rest with hand cut bits of pie dough. The filling is finely diced apple, tinted with yellow and orange natural food colors and dusted with sanding sugar that I then hit with a blow torch to make it extra sparkly! ⠀⠀ I just saw the movie and I loved it - no spoilers but my favorite character was Goose ???? ???? The post credit scene was great too... Who’s seen it? What was your favorite part? Who’s just dying for Avengers: Endgame now? （Me me me me!!） ???? ⠀⠀ #applepie #sugar #goosethecat #captainmarvel #brielarson #marvel #stars #superheroes #superhero #superheroparty #comicbooks #pie #cakedecorating #piday #piday2019 #geekgirl #geek #fanart
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Little throwback Thursday action to one of my favorite “Piescrapers” - featuring one of my favorite comic book duos, Calvin & Hobbes! I haven’t done a Piescraper in a while... leave a comment if you’d like to see more of these type of pies from me this Summer! . #piescraper #piescrapers #calvinandhobbes #????>∞ #pieart #pietraits #piesareawesome #piestagram . #crustart #pastryart #ilovepie #pierevival #pielove #pieoneer #pastrylove #foodartist #thepieous #pie #piecrust #baking #instabake #pietrait #piday
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
What’s this? What’s this! An homage to one of my favourite movies of all time, that’s what! ???????? and a new pie invention - the Pie Carousel. Pecan on the bottom, pumpkin on the top. Video tutorial coming soon... #piescraper #piesareawesome #pieart #halloweenpie #nightmarebeforechristmas #timburton #jackskellington #lockshockandbarrel
還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：
iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore
Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay