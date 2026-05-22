《TAIPEI TIMES》 Executive Yuan announces new AI committee

Cabinet officials introduce the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Special Committee at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

PROMOTING SAFE CHAT: Government agencies must complete AI risk assessments by July and issue internal control rules within a year, Premier Cho Jung-tai said

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

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The Executive Yuan yesterday announced the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence （AI） Strategy Special Committee, which is to promote and oversee AI affairs and implement the Artificial Intelligence Basic Act （人工智慧基本法）.

The National Science and Technology Council is to draw up national AI development guidelines for the committee’s review.

The AI basic act, promulgated in January, aims to oversee AI in Taiwan and its use in the public sector, and to ensure that the technology does not inhibit the healthy development of children and young people or hinder human rights.

The committee would seek to promote the continued development of the industry, while protecting social welfare and safeguarding human rights, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） quoted Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） as saying during the weekly Cabinet meeting yesterday.

Government agencies at all levels must complete an AI-use risk assessment by July and, within a year, implement internal control rules, Cho said.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs would take the lead in promoting an AI risk classification framework, verification tools and data management regulations, he added.

Authorities for businesses using or developing AI must implement regulatory measures to address AI application risks, at least for management-level employees, before January 2028.

Regarding the AI Industry Talent Certification Guidelines 3.0, Cho said that including AI governance literacy, and AI collaboration and development as criteria would help people recognize the risks of applied AI and develop practical skills in the technology for their jobs.

The government must continue to monitor AI development and its applications and update the guidelines when they risk falling behind regulatory or industry needs, he said.

Public-sector AI talent recognition guidelines are expected to be announced next month by the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration and the digital ministry, he said.

Regarding the AI Talent Ark program, Cho said it would build AI learning environments, foster cross-disciplinary AI teaching talent and enhance people’s data-driven decisionmaking capabilities.

The program should encourage elementary and secondary-school teachers to use AI to teach and assess student learning, as well as to foster responsible AI use among students, Cho said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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