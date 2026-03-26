《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tainan eyes long-term mango export to Japan

A bag of frozen mangoes produced in Tainan is pictured yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Tainan City government yesterday said it aims to secure long-term orders from Japan, after it successfully shipped 7,000kg of diced frozen Irwin mangoes to the country.

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That marked the first time diced, frozen Irwin mangoes — the most popular mango variety in Taiwan — were exported to Japan, the Tainan Agriculture Bureau said.

The order was secured by Japanese businesses and Taiwanese farmers during FOODDEX Japan — touted as Asia’s largest food and beverage trade show — which was held in Tokyo from March 10 to 13, the city government said.

Mayor Huang Wei-che （黃偉哲） during a news event on Wednesday said the shipment represents a key outcome of the city’s promotional efforts in Japan, such as trade shows and outreach events aimed at expanding sales channels.

The frozen mangoes would be promoted at a Taiwan-themed event in Tokyo on Saturday next week to gauge the Japanese market’s response and boost brand visibility, he said.

The Japanese market is highly competitive, and products must pass the dual test of distribution channels and consumer acceptance, he added.

Only products of high quality and with strong market appeal can achieve stable sales and continue expanding orders, he said.

Thanks to the cooperation between central and local governments, Taiwanese fruits such as mangoes, pineapples and dragon fruit have gradually expanded their presence in the Japanese market, Huang said.

“Going forward, efforts will continue to integrate production-side resources with international distribution channels and strengthen connections with consumer markets,” he said.

Tainan Agriculture Bureau Director Li Fang-lin （李芳林） said the shipment of mangoes followed multiple on-site factory inspections and stringent quality testing by the Japanese side.

Local producers used liquid nitrogen freezing technology to preserve the mangoes’ texture and aroma after thawing, Li said, adding that total shipments are expected to reach 15,000kg.

The city also aims to establish a stable export model, he said.

Frozen pineapple and fruit juices are being considered for export as well, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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