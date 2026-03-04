為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 CKD contributing to climate change

    2026/03/04 03:00
    A person is treated by a medical professional in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Society of Nephrology

    A person is treated by a medical professional in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Society of Nephrology

    By Chiu Chih-jou and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Treatment of chronic kidney disease （CKD） in Taiwan emits an estimated 1.03 million tonnes of greenhouse gases annually and is to cost NT$62.18 billion （US$1.97 billion） by next year, medical experts said yesterday, calling for stronger preventive healthcare.

    Taiwan Society of Nephrology and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s Taiwan branch made the remarks at a news conference marking the publication of a joint study on the impact of CKD on Taiwan.

    The research revealed that emissions from dialysis treatment for Taiwanese are the equivalent of 1,700 round-the-world flights by commercial jets, they said.

    Taiwan has one of the highest CKD prevalence rates in the world, with 1.97 million patients with a Stage 1, 2 or 3 diagnosis, despite reducing dialysis recipients to 97,262 last year, Taiwan Society of Nephrology honorary chairman Wu Mai-szu （吳麥斯） said.

    CKD perennially occupies a spot as one of the top 10 causes of mortality in Taiwan and its treatment costs more than any other disease for the National Health Insurance fund, he said.

    The human, economic and environmental costs of the disease would only worsen if Taiwan continues to fail patients in the early stages of CKD, he added.

    Citing the study, Wu said that CKD progression leads to a near exponential increase in medical burden and greenhouse gas emissions, as a person undergoing dialysis releases 1.7 times the emissions of an average Taiwanese, he said.

    “The study shows CKD progression has an exponential toll on healthcare,” he said.

    Taiwan’s healthcare providers should shift the focus of their efforts to treating CKD in its early stages to align with changes in global medical strategy that increasingly emphasize risk management and early intervention, Wu said.

    CKD treatment should share resources with those diseases that also rely on managing blood sugar levels and blood pressure, such as cardiovascular conditions, Wu said.

    Doctors should also promote outpatient treatment for patients with late-stage CKD to cut costs associated with transporting patients to and from hospital, he said.

    Early diagnosis and medical intervention can effectively delay disease progression and sometimes prevent patients from needing high-powered dialysis altogether, saving up to 760,000 tonnes of emissions and lowering costs, he added.

    The society’s recommendation is for a comprehensive strategy to deploy screening, treatment and care earlier, Wu said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播