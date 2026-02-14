為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》May Chin released on NT$1 million bail amid multiple probes

    2026/02/14 03:00
    Independent Legislator May Chin speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

    Independent Legislator May Chin speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Independent Legislator May Chin （高金素梅） was released on NT$1 million （US $31,805） bail yesterday after being questioned by Taipei prosecutors over her suspected misappropriation of salary payments to her aides and other cases.

    According to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, Chin was ordered to post bail at around 5:30 pm after about three and a half hours of questioning.

    In addition to the alleged misappropriation of funds, an offense under the Anti-Corruption Act （貪污治罪條例）, Chin is also suspected of having illegally imported COVID-19 test kits during the pandemic and embezzling funds subsidized by various government agencies or state-owned companies to an indigenous cultural exchange foundation from 2015-2018.

    Under the direction of Taipei prosecutors, agents from the Investigation Bureau raided the lawmaker’s residence and legislative office, then summoned her and 16 others for questioning Tuesday morning.

    After a preliminary interrogation, Chin was transferred to Taipei prosecutors in the early hours of Wednesday. She was later deemed unfit to continue questioning after she started to feel unwell and was asked to return once she felt better.

    In addition, Chin’s aide Chang Chun-chieh （張俊傑） is deemed by prosecutors to have played a key role in all three cases. He is suspected of offenses including embezzlement under the Anti-Corruption Act, aggravated fraud, document forgery, violations of the Money Laundering Control Act （洗錢防制法）, and breaches of the Business Entity Accounting Act （商業會計法）, and was considered a flight risk.

    Taipei prosecutors successfully petitioned the court to take Chang into custody. Meanwhile, 11 others were released on bail ranging from NT$100,000 to NT$500,000, while four others were allowed to go home after questioning.

    Speaking to reporters after posting bail, Chin apologized to her constituents, supporters and legislative colleagues for causing them concern.

    The lawmaker did not provide details about the investigation, but said she hopes for peace in Taiwan and the well-being of its people.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

