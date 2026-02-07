為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei finalizes NT$12.2 billion royalty deal with Nvidia

    2026/02/07 03:00
    Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taipei City Government confirmed yesterday that it has negotiated a royalties of NT $12.2 billion （US$380 million） with AI chip giant Nvidia Corp, with the earliest possible signing date set for Wednesday.

    The city has been preparing for Nvidia to build its Taiwan headquarters in Beitou-Shilin Technology Park since 2025, and the project has now entered its final stage before the contract is signed.

    Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） said the city government has completed the royalty price negotiations and will now push through the remaining procedures to sign the contract before the Lunar New Year.

    The nine-day Lunar New Year holiday in Taiwan will run from Feb. 14 to Feb. 22.

    Deputy Taipei Mayor Lee Shu-chuan （李四川） said the city government finalized the royalty price with Nvidia at NT$12.2 billion around noon yesterday.

    The amount includes NT$1.2 billion to be absorbed by Nvidia as part of a settlement reached after the city government terminated its contract with Shin Kong Life Insurance Co, Lee said.

    In October 2025, Shin Kong Life relinquished its land rights at the Beitou-Shilin Technology Park, prompting the city to reimburse the insurer NT$4.4 billion in royalties.

    Lee said Nvidia is completing internal procedures, and the contract signing is expected as early as Feb. 11 and no later than Feb. 13.

    He added that the city will sign the contract with Nvidia Taiwan in principle, with the exact signing format adjusted to meet the company’s needs.

    Regarding the groundbreaking, Lee said that after the contract is signed, Nvidia can begin applying for a building permit and be subject to the city’s design review process.

    If no issues arise, the license will be issued, and the government hopes construction can start before June, said Lee.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    圖
    圖
    圖
