《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan unveils World Baseball Classic roster

Stuart Fairchild of the Atlanta Braves doubles against the Washington Nationals in their MLB game in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 14 last year. Photo: AP

Team Taiwan has announced its 30-man roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic （WBC）, which includes two Taiwanese-American players set to suit up for the first time.

The roster, unveiled yesterday and captained by 2024 WBC Premier Most Valuable Player Chen Chieh-hsien, consists of 16 pitchers, three catchers and 11 position players, including four outfielders.

Among them are five-year MLB outfielder Stuart Fairchild and infielder Jonathon Long, who play for the Triple-A affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs respectively.

Both players were born to Taiwanese mothers and would be making their international debuts for Taiwan.

Pitchers to watch include Lin Yu-min of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lin Wei-en of the Athletics, both of whom have been invited to their teams’ MLB spring training camps.

Also on the roster are two fireballers playing in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball — Gu Lin Ruei-yang and Hsu Jo-hsi, the best local pitchers in Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2024 and last year respectively.

However, only three of the 16 selected pitchers are left-handers.

Other notable players include Yu Chang, who was named Pool A Most Valuable Player in the 2023 WBC, and Cheng Tsung-che, the only Taiwanese batter to have played in the MLB last year.

