為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan unveils World Baseball Classic roster

    2026/02/07 03:00
    Stuart Fairchild of the Atlanta Braves doubles against the Washington Nationals in their MLB game in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 14 last year. Photo: AP

    Stuart Fairchild of the Atlanta Braves doubles against the Washington Nationals in their MLB game in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 14 last year. Photo: AP

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Team Taiwan has announced its 30-man roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic （WBC）, which includes two Taiwanese-American players set to suit up for the first time.

    The roster, unveiled yesterday and captained by 2024 WBC Premier Most Valuable Player Chen Chieh-hsien, consists of 16 pitchers, three catchers and 11 position players, including four outfielders.

    Among them are five-year MLB outfielder Stuart Fairchild and infielder Jonathon Long, who play for the Triple-A affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs respectively.

    Both players were born to Taiwanese mothers and would be making their international debuts for Taiwan.

    Pitchers to watch include Lin Yu-min of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lin Wei-en of the Athletics, both of whom have been invited to their teams’ MLB spring training camps.

    Also on the roster are two fireballers playing in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball — Gu Lin Ruei-yang and Hsu Jo-hsi, the best local pitchers in Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2024 and last year respectively.

    However, only three of the 16 selected pitchers are left-handers.

    Other notable players include Yu Chang, who was named Pool A Most Valuable Player in the 2023 WBC, and Cheng Tsung-che, the only Taiwanese batter to have played in the MLB last year.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播