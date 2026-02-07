為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Han Kuang drill to maintain 10-day schedule

    2026/02/07 03:00
    Tanks are pictured in Taichung during the Han Kuang exercises in July last year. Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times

    Tanks are pictured in Taichung during the Han Kuang exercises in July last year. Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times

    READINESS: The exercises would follow ‘real troops, real locations, real equipment and real-time’ scenarios to train for modern combat, Koo said

    By Fion Khan / Staff writer, with CNA

    This year’s Han Kuang military drills would maintain last year’s 10-day, nine-night schedule, focusing on decentralized command and control, operations in designated “kill” zones, and urban resilience, Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said.

    Since last month, the military has also fully adopted 14-day reservist training, phasing out the old five-to-seven-day system, Koo told reporters.

    The army’s modernized base resistance training has been extended from five days and four nights to 10 days and nine nights, with one-year conscripts set to participate, he said.

    In response to enemy threats, the military’s 41st annual Han Kuang exercises in July last year were extended to 10 days and nine nights, compared with previous drills that lasted seven days and six nights or five days and four nights, making them the longest ever.

    The armed forces would continue to uphold a mission-oriented, training-for-war principle, substantially advancing training reforms to enhance “high readiness” at all levels, Koo said.

    The completion of immediate readiness drills and branch-specific tactical evaluations last year effectively supported the nation’s joint operations plans, he said.

    From April to November, the military plans to conduct immediate readiness drills, joint defense exercises, the Han Kuang exercises and joint resistance drills to further improve key combat capabilities, he said.

    The 42nd Han Kuang drills would emphasize decentralized operations, battlefield management, anti-drone measures and personnel mobilization, while incorporating urban resilience drill modules in coordination with local governments, he said.

    The drills would adhere to “real troops, real locations, real equipment and real-time” scenarios to meet the requirements of modern combat, Koo said.

    The army has drawn on US military training, and testing experience and models, with units this year to begin implementing modernized branch base training, divided into three phases: preparatory training, tactics and combat capability evaluation, he said.

    The tactical phase, which previously lasted five days, would be a 24-hour continuous resistance drill lasting 10 days, with operational plans designed to validate ground coordination and test troops’ combat will and battlefield stress tolerance, he said.

    While one-year conscripts who graduate from university are expected to enlist next year, an infantry battalion, composed mainly of high-school graduates, would this year train with the army’s 584th Combined Arms Brigade in a tri-service joint live-fire evaluation, he said.

    The focus would be on defensive positioning, communication and fire support coordination, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    2026春節專區
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播