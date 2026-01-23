《TAIPEI TIMES》Migrant worker wins NT$12m in scratch card game

A statue of the Maitreya Buddha stands in a Taiwan Lottery store in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Lottery Co

By Cheng Chi-fang and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Vietnamese migrant worker yesterday won NT$12 million （US$379,627） on a Lunar New Year scratch card in Kaohsiung as part of Taiwan Lottery Co’s （台灣彩券） “NT$12 Million Grand Fortune” （1200萬大吉利） game.

The man was the first top-prize winner of the new game launched on Jan. 6 to mark the Lunar New Year.

Three Vietnamese migrant workers visited a Taiwan Lottery shop on Xinyue Street in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District （崗山）, a store representative said.

The player bought multiple tickets and, after winning nothing, held the final lottery ticket in one hand and rubbed the store’s statue of the Maitreya Buddha’s belly with the other, she said.

“He said: ‘I hope I win the top prize,’ before scratching to reveal he had won NT$12 million,” she said, adding that the Buddha’s good fortune obviously does not discriminate based on nationality.

Taiwan Lottery said it has released 10 new games to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The NT$12 Million Grand Fortune cards cost NT$1,000. They offer eight top prizes of NT$12 million and 200 second prizes of NT$1 million, both record highs, with an overall win rate of 70 percent, the company said.

The “NT$20 Million Super Red Envelope” （2,000萬超級紅包） game costs NT$2,000 per ticket, with 10 NT$20 million prizes and 1,200 prizes of NT$1 million available to win, it said.

The number of top prizes, million-dollar-plus prizes, prize categories and the total prize money this year all tie with last year as the most in the company’s history, it added.

Additional reporting by CNA

