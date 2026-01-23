為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Jobless rate last year fell to 25-year low: DGBAS

    2026/01/23 03:00
    People visit a booth at a job fair arranged by the New Taipei City Labor Affairs Bureau in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Labor Affairs Bureau via CNA

    People visit a booth at a job fair arranged by the New Taipei City Labor Affairs Bureau in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Labor Affairs Bureau via CNA

    EMPLOYMENT:Labor conditions remained stable last month, supported by steady economic activity and a pickup in hiring ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Taiwan’s labor market ended last year on a firm footing, with unemployment falling to its lowest level in more than two decades, underscoring steady employment conditions supported by a resilient domestic economy.

    The unemployment rate stood at 3.3 percent last month, while the full-year average came in at 3.35 percent — both the lowest readings in 25 years, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） said yesterday.

    On a seasonally adjusted basis, last month’s jobless rate was 3.35 percent, marking a 26-year low.

    DGBAS Deputy Census Director Tan Wen-ling （譚文玲） said that labor market conditions remained stable last month, supported by steady economic activity and a seasonal pickup in consumption ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

    Employment typically strengthens during this period, as short-term hiring increases in retail, logistics and other holiday-related industries, she said.

    “Based on historical trends, unemployment in January is usually lower than in December,” Tan said, adding that if no unexpected disruptions occur, the jobless rate could edge down further, driven mainly by temporary and short-term hiring tied to year-end festivities.

    This year’s Lunar New Year holiday falls in the middle of next month.

    Tan also attributed the decline in unemployment to government efforts to boost labor participation, particularly among older workers and women.

    Regulatory restrictions on senior employment have been eased, allowing workers aged 65 and older to remain in the workforce by mutual agreement with employers, she said.

    Female labor participation has continued to rise, especially among women in their 30s and 40s, making women and middle-aged workers increasingly important pillars of the labor market, Tan said.

    By educational attainment, university graduates recorded the highest unemployment rate last year at 4.53 percent, followed by high-school and vocational-school graduates at 3.06 percent.

    Postgraduate-degree holders posted the lowest rate, at 2.96 percent.

    Unemployment remained significantly higher among younger age groups. The jobless rate stood at 9.21 percent for those aged 15 to 19 and rose to 11.6 percent for the 20-to-24 group, reflecting first-time jobseekers still transitioning into the workforce.

    The rate eased to 5.77 percent among people aged 25 to 29 and declined further to 3.37 percent for those aged 30 to 34.

    Attention has also turned to whether new Taiwan-US tariff arrangements could support employment.

    Tan said it was too early to assess any direct impact, as details were only recently finalized.

    Still, she said that the adoption of a flat 15 percent tariff could benefit Taiwan’s traditional industries.

    With Europe, Japan and South Korea facing similar tariff levels, the new structure might improve the competitiveness of Taiwanese manufacturers compared with their previous tax burden, she said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播