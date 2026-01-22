為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taipei Railway Station to hold security drills

    2026/01/22 03:00
    Police officers patrol the Main Hall of Taipei Railway Station on Dec. 23 last year, five days after an indiscriminate attack occurred at the station. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

    Police officers patrol the Main Hall of Taipei Railway Station on Dec. 23 last year, five days after an indiscriminate attack occurred at the station. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    Security drills simulating an indiscriminate attack are to be held at Taipei Railway Station today from 2pm to 3pm, during which phones within a 1km radius would receive alert messages, the Taipei City Government said yesterday.

    Travelers are advised to allow extra time through the station during the drill, as access controls and traffic measures might be implemented, the city government said.

    Anyone within a 1km radius of the station would receive a text in English and Chinese saying: “Drill: A public safety incident has occurred at Taipei Railway Station. To ensure your safety, remain calm, seek shelter, hide and avoid crowds,” it said.

    It also urged people not to panic, as it is a drill, but to follow the instructions of staff and safety personnel.

    The live exercise, to be jointly conducted with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, would test coordination among transit operators, retailers and emergency services under realistic, scenario-based conditions, the city government said.

    Following a stabbing incident on Dec. 19 at MRT Taipei Main Station and near Zhongshan Station that killed four people, including the attacker, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） has ordered security drills around the city to bolster preparedness and public response in the event of a similar attack.

    A similar drill was held at MRT Taipei City Hall Station and Taipei City Hall Bus Station last month in cooperation with Taipei Rapid Transit Corp to test the efficiency of evacuation alerts and to boost responses to random, indiscriminate attacks.

    Before the Lunar New Year, the Taipei Metro is to hold joint drills with the New Taipei City Metro to simulate an attack by multiple suspects across multiple stations and municipalities, expanding drills to the greater Taipei area, the city government added.

    Taipei Main Station is Taiwan’s only hub integrating five rail systems and serves an estimated 600,000 to 800,000 passengers daily.

