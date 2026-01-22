《TAIPEI TIMES》US House unveils bill backing Taiwan

The Taiwanese and US flags are displayed in Taipei on March 27, 2018. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

‘NATO-PLUS’: ‘Our strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific are facing increasing aggression by the Chinese Communist Party,’ US Representative Rob Wittman said

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The US House of Representatives on Monday released its version of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes US$1.15 billion to support security cooperation with Taiwan.

The omnibus act, covering US$1.2 trillion of spending, allocates US$1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative, as well as US$150 million for the replacement of defense articles and reimbursement of defense services provided to Taiwan.

The fund allocations were based on the US National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2026 that was passed by the US Congress last month and authorized up to US$1 billion to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency in support of the initiative, which is designed to bolster Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities by providing funding for areas such as medical support, training and joint development of uncrewed systems with the US, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act.

Whether the funding gets released would depend on how the Consolidated Appropriations Act proceeds through Congress.

After partisan wrangling over budgets forced the longest US government shutdown last year, lawmakers seem interested in getting funding bills passed by Friday next week to avoid another shutdown.

The bills still need to get through the Senate, which, according to USA Today, is scheduled to be out of town for the rest of the week, and the full House, expected be out all of next week, by the deadline.

In related news, the House introduced its version of the PORCUPINE Act to designate Taiwan as a “NATO-plus” partner to facilitate transfers of military equipment to the nation.

The US Senate last month unanimously passed its version of the proposed legislation, formally known as the Providing Our Regional Companions Upgraded Protection in Nefarious Environments （PORCUPINE） Act.

US Representative Rob Wittman said in a statement that he cosponsored the bipartisan bill with US representatives Ryan Mackenzie, Don Davis and Ami Bera.

Defining Taiwan as a NATO-plus partner means shorter approval timelines and higher cost thresholds requiring approval for arms sales, authorizing the US president to reduce or waive some arms sales, Wittman said.

It would also require the US Department of State to conduct feasibility assessments to allow allies to transfer some technology, he said.

“Taiwan is at the tip of the spear in our effort to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and serves as a key regional partner to the United States,” Wittman said.

“Our strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific are facing increasing aggression by the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

“Now more than ever we must ensure Taiwan has the military capabilities to defend itself,” he added.

The legislation would “cut burdensome regulations and enable a quicker arms procurement process for our Taiwanese partners,” Wittman added.

“Taiwan stands on the front lines of the struggle between democracy and authoritarianism,” Davis said in the statement.

“A stronger Taiwan deters aggression, protects democracy and makes the US safer,” he said.

“Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific” region, Wittman’s office quoted Bera as saying. “This bill strengthens our commitment to Taiwan’s self-defense and reaffirms that the US stands with our democratic partners.”

“The PORCUPINE Act is a commonsense, bipartisan way to cut through red tape, strengthen deterrence and support Taiwan’s ability to defend itself,” Mackenzie said in the statement. “By streamlining certification and licensing for trusted allies, this bill promotes stability in the region and helps prevent conflict.”

