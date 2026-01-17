《TAIPEI TIMES》US okays US$2.3bn bill for Taiwan military financing

A US flag flutters on the US Capitol Building in Washington in an undated photograph. Photo: EPA-EFE

INSIGHTS:The approval showed supporting Taiwan was a bipartisan consensus and the funding for the Philippines highlights first island chain security concerns, experts said

Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to provide Taiwan with US$300 million in Foreign Military Financing （FMF）, and up to US$2 billion in loans and loan guarantees to bolster deterrence in the Taiwan Strait.

The measures are part of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026, which the House approved by a 341-79 vote.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） on Thursday issued a news release outlining the bill’s provisions related to the Indo-Pacific region.

FMF, a US Department of State program, helps allies and partner countries acquire US military equipment, services and training through US-funded aid.

The legislation also directs the US secretary of state to take into account a country’s UN voting record and its support for Taiwan’s observer status when deciding how foreign aid is distributed.

In addition, it includes US$35.9 million for the American Institute in Taiwan, which represents US interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, and US$100 million in FMF for the Philippines.

“In the past month, the free people of Taiwan have endured cyberattacks and aggressive PLA [People’s Liberation Army] military exercises. This legislation provides Taiwan with more support, helps it invest in its own defense, and reinforces last month’s historic arms sale by the Trump Administration,” Select Committee Chairman John Moolenaar said in a separate statement on Thursday.

The US “must urgently deliver weapons to Taiwan to deter conflict in 2027 and beyond,” he added.

Several Taiwanese academics weighed in on the bill’s significance for Taiwan and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Su Tzu-yun （蘇紫雲）, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said the House’s support for military aid shows strong consensus on strengthening Taiwan’s security.

He added that including US$100 million in FMF for the Philippines highlights US concern for the broader security of the first island chain.

Chen Shih-min （陳世民）, an associate professor of political science at National Taiwan University, said that although Taiwan accounts for only part of the bill, members of the US Congress had to actively support the provisions to vote in favor.

That about 80 percent of lawmakers approved it shows bipartisan consensus on supporting Taiwan, Chen added.

For the legislation to become law, the US Senate must approve an identical version, which must then be promulgated by the US president.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法