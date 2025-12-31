為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Blocking budget harms Taiwanese, President Lai says

    2026/01/01 03:00
    President William Lai is pictured at a ceremony for military officers at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    President William Lai is pictured at a ceremony for military officers at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

    The legislature’s refusal to pass the Executive Yuan’s general budget has prevented the enactment of key bills that would benefit Taiwanese, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday.

    Writing in a Facebook post wishing people a happy new year, Lai urged the legislature to pass the budget, citing livelihood policy allotments that have been delayed, including the Long-Term Care 3.0 program, investments in artificial intelligence, minimum wage increases and welfare program expansions.

    “I thank Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） and the Cabinet for their hard work in preparing for the new year, but note that the Legislative Yuan has yet to approve the central government’s general budget for the 2026 fiscal year,” Lai said.

    “We hope the legislature would complete the review of the budget posthaste to enable the timely implementation of livelihood policies,” he said.

    Taiwan has bravely faced the challenges of the past year with the spirit of solidarity and courage, which would see the nation through the upcoming year, on its quest to forge a more just, harmonious and sustainable society, he said.

    The Cabinet measures delayed by the legislature’s refusal to pass the budget include broadening cancer screenings, subsidies for medium and low-income families, and incentives for bolstering birthrates.

    In his own new year post, Cho urged lawmakers to cooperate with the Lai administration.

    He said that deadlock in the legislature has compromised large swathes of reforms aimed at helping Taiwanese.

    The Cabinet’s new year’s wish is for greater collaboration between the legislative and executive branches to usher in a Taiwanese government that cares for the well-being of Taiwanese and puts national interests first, he said.

    The Executive Yuan last week said that the legislative logjam has jeopardized funds for policies, including incentives for enterprises to adopt more flexible parental leave policies, social housing programs for young couples and benefits for having children.

    They also include funding to incentivize businesses to raise wages in exchange for higher migrant laborer quotas and domestic tourism stimuluses, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播