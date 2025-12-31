為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Public school teacher pay raised retroactively from Sept. 1

    2026/01/01 03:00
    A teacher interacts with children at a kindergarten in Taichung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taichung City Government

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Ministry of Education today announced it would raise pay for homeroom teachers, substitute and part-time teachers, and teachers handling administrative work in public schools, with the changes effective retroactively from Sept. 1.

    The ministry at a news conference announced several measures to improve teachers’ compensation.

    Additional pay for public elementary, middle and high-school homeroom teachers would be raised from NT$3,000 to NT$4,000 per month, part-time and substitute teachers’ hourly pay would be increased by 20 percent, and bonuses for teachers handling administrative work would be raised from NT$1,000 to NT$2,000, the ministry said.

    It would also expand eligibility for injury insurance for teachers who voluntarily work in remote areas, it said.

    This is not only a commitment to the government’s core partners on the front lines of education, but a concrete action to support them, Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao （鄭英耀） said.

    Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） has taken a keen interest in the matter and agrees with improving teachers’ compensation retroactively from Sept. 1, Cheng said.

    Teachers face complicated and diverse challenges, from communicating with parents and managing the classroom, to helping with administrative matters, so the ministry must support them with its policies, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

