為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOFA condemns Beijing’s distortion of UN Charter

    2025/11/24 03:00
    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs logo is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs logo is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday condemned China for distorting historical facts and contravening the UN Charter’s provisions in its letter to the UN threatening to invoke the right of self-defense against Japan.

    The ministry issued the statement after Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong （傅聰） sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claiming that if Japan dares to intervene militarily in the Taiwan Strait situation, it would constitute an act of aggression, and that Beijing would exercise the right of self-defense granted by the UN Charter.

    The letter said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi committed “a grave violation of international law” and diplomatic norms when she said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

    The ministry yesterday said Fu’s letter is not only arrogant and unreasonable, but also maliciously distorts historical facts and violates Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of threats or force in international relations.

    “The ministry strongly condemns and refutes it,” it said.

    Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait has become a strong consensus within the international community, it added.

    This includes Germany’s foreign minister, who has repeatedly cited the UN Charter prohibition of the use of force in opposing its use in the Taiwan Strait, and repeatedly emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the region, the ministry said, adding that these statements highlight the shared values of countries with similar principles, underscoring their commitment to international law and a rules-based international order.

    After the end of World War II, the internationally binding San Francisco Peace Treaty replaced the Cairo and Potsdam declarations, the ministry said.

    The treaty did not transfer Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China （PRC）, and the PRC has never governed Taiwan, it said, adding that therefore, Taiwan is by no means a part of the PRC.

    Since the mid-1980s, Taiwan has initiated a bottom-up political liberalization and democratization process, the ministry said.

    In 1996, Taiwan held its first direct presidential election, establishing an effective government of the Republic of China in Taiwan, it said, adding that this government is the only legitimate representative of Taiwan in foreign relations.

    Only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent the nation’s 23 million people in the international community, and in international organizations and mechanisms, it said.

    “China has no right to interfere or intervene,” it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播