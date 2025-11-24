《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOFA condemns Beijing’s distortion of UN Charter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs logo is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday condemned China for distorting historical facts and contravening the UN Charter’s provisions in its letter to the UN threatening to invoke the right of self-defense against Japan.

The ministry issued the statement after Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong （傅聰） sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claiming that if Japan dares to intervene militarily in the Taiwan Strait situation, it would constitute an act of aggression, and that Beijing would exercise the right of self-defense granted by the UN Charter.

The letter said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi committed “a grave violation of international law” and diplomatic norms when she said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

The ministry yesterday said Fu’s letter is not only arrogant and unreasonable, but also maliciously distorts historical facts and violates Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of threats or force in international relations.

“The ministry strongly condemns and refutes it,” it said.

Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait has become a strong consensus within the international community, it added.

This includes Germany’s foreign minister, who has repeatedly cited the UN Charter prohibition of the use of force in opposing its use in the Taiwan Strait, and repeatedly emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the region, the ministry said, adding that these statements highlight the shared values of countries with similar principles, underscoring their commitment to international law and a rules-based international order.

After the end of World War II, the internationally binding San Francisco Peace Treaty replaced the Cairo and Potsdam declarations, the ministry said.

The treaty did not transfer Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China （PRC）, and the PRC has never governed Taiwan, it said, adding that therefore, Taiwan is by no means a part of the PRC.

Since the mid-1980s, Taiwan has initiated a bottom-up political liberalization and democratization process, the ministry said.

In 1996, Taiwan held its first direct presidential election, establishing an effective government of the Republic of China in Taiwan, it said, adding that this government is the only legitimate representative of Taiwan in foreign relations.

Only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent the nation’s 23 million people in the international community, and in international organizations and mechanisms, it said.

“China has no right to interfere or intervene,” it said.

