為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai presides over launch of Taiwan Bridges Initiative

    2025/11/11 03:00
    From left, National Taiwan University president Chen Wen-chang, President William Lai, Academia Sinica president James Liao and former Academia Sinica president Lee Yuan-tseh inaugurate the Taiwan Bridges Initiative in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    From left, National Taiwan University president Chen Wen-chang, President William Lai, Academia Sinica president James Liao and former Academia Sinica president Lee Yuan-tseh inaugurate the Taiwan Bridges Initiative in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    ‘BUILDING BRIDGES’:The program is to bring Nobel laureates to Taiwan to promote science and its use for common good, a head of the initiative said

    Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday presided over the launch of an international academic exchange initiative, expressing hope that the program would bolster Taiwan’s higher education and deepen the country’s ties with research institutions worldwide.

    Speaking at the launch ceremony for the Taiwan Bridges Initiative at National Taiwan University （NTU）, Lai said the program would bring 31 Nobel laureates to Taiwan over the next seven months to deliver speeches and engage in small discussion sessions, which are expected to benefit faculty members, students, researchers and the general public.

    Lai, who is the honorary chair of the initiative, thanked its organizers for “building bridges” that connect Taiwan to the world.

    “We will take this initiative as an opportunity to continuously enhance higher education in Taiwan, nurture more future Nobel laureates, and further contribute to global peace, prosperity and sustainable well-being,” Lai said.

    The Taiwan Bridges initiative is jointly led by Academia Sinica and NTU, and involves 10 other higher education and research institutions.

    Academia Sinica President James Liao （廖俊智） said the initiative, proposed by former institute president Lee Yuan-tseh （李遠哲）, aims to bridge nations, disciplines and minds.

    Lee was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1986 for his development of the crossed molecular beam technique for studying chemical reactions.

    “We are here to promote science, to promote the sustained support of sciences and most importantly, the use of science for the common good of the world,” he said. “That is the most important thing for this Bridges program.”

    World-renowned physicist Andre Geim gave the program’s first speech, titled “Wonder Materials,” which was based on his research that earned him his Nobel Prize.

    Geim was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010, which he shared with physicist Konstantin Novoselov, for their groundbreaking discovery of graphene.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播