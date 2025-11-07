為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Inflation remains within limits

    2025/11/07 03:00
    People shop at a supermarket in Taipei’s Daan District yesterday. Photo: CNA

    People shop at a supermarket in Taipei’s Daan District yesterday. Photo: CNA

    ON TARGET: Increases in consumer good prices stayed below the 2 percent mark, while the pork market stabilized following turbulence from a swine flu outbreak

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Taiwan’s consumer price index （CPI） rose 1.48 percent year-on-year last month, marking the sixth consecutive month that inflation has remained below the central bank’s 2 percent target, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） reported yesterday.

    However, the pace of increase was slightly faster than September, mainly due to higher recreational service costs during the holiday weekends, the DGBAS said.

    Pork prices surged 9.07 percent from a year earlier — the sharpest rise in 20 months — although the impact of the recent African swine fever outbreak has yet to be fully reflected, DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung （曹志弘） said.

    “The government has stepped in to stabilize the market so that pork prices would remain stable this month,” Tsao said.

    Tsao said that sufficient stocks of chilled and frozen pork cover at least a month of consumption, helping to keep prices steady. Wholesale pork prices have begun to retreat as the supply of fresh pork returned to normal following the lifting of slaughterhouse bans.

    Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as fruit, vegetables and energy to better track long-term price movements, increased 1.84 percent — the highest annual increase in nine months — but has stayed below the 2 percent threshold for 18 consecutive months, signaling overall price stability, the DGBAS said.

    “If the weather remains stable, CPI growth this month should be similar to or lower than October’s level,” Tsao said.

    Among the CPI’s seven major categories, miscellaneous items posted the largest annual increase of 3.18 percent, led by a 10.65 percent rise in personal accessories such as gold and jewelry and a 2.41 percent increase in personal care service fees. Food prices rose 2.02 percent, buoyed by a 5.43 percent increase in meat prices, although lower vegetable and fruit prices offset some of the gains.

    Housing costs increased 2 percent, driven primarily by higher rent, household management fees and electricity bills.

    Education and recreation expenses rose 1.44 percent, as extended holidays in October pushed up prices for tour packages and hotel accommodations, alongside a 2.48 percent increase in tutoring and learning fees.

    In contrast, the producer price index （PPI） last month fell 3.5 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to lower prices for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petroleum, basic metals, computers and optical products, the DGBAS said.

    For the first 10 months of the year, the CPI grew 1.74 percent, while the PPI declined 1.71 percent from a year earlier, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播