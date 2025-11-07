為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 TIER raises GDP forecast to 5.94％ on boom in AI

    2025/11/07 03:00
    Taiwan Institute of Economic Research president Chang Chien-yi speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chia-ning, Taipei Times

    Taiwan Institute of Economic Research president Chang Chien-yi speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chia-ning, Taipei Times

    THE AI WAVE: The economy expanded 7.1% in the first three quarters, which would lead to nearly 6% annual growth, even if GDP moderates this quarter, TIER said

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Two more institutes have sharply raised their GDP growth forecasts for Taiwan this year, after the economy delivered a much stronger-than-expected performance in the third quarter, driven almost entirely by booming demand for artificial intelligence （AI）–related products.

    The upward revisions underscore how Taiwan’s AI supply chain has become the dominant force behind its economic expansion, offsetting persistent weakness in traditional sectors.

    The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research （TIER, 台經院） yesterday raised its growth estimate from 3.02 percent to 5.94 percent, two days after UBS Investment Bank revised up its projection from 5 percent to 6.5 percent.

    The AI-led surge in semiconductors, servers and related equipment has fueled exports and private investment this year, TIER president Chang Chien-yi （張建一） said.

    In contrast, traditional sectors such as textiles, petrochemicals and steel have remained sluggish amid weak overseas demand and competition from low-priced Chinese goods.

    Taiwan’s economy expanded 7.1 percent in the first three quarters, supported by a 30 percent year-on-year jump in outbound shipments — the strongest growth in Asia.

    That momentum would allow Taiwan to achieve nearly 6 percent annual growth even if GDP growth moderates this quarter, Chang said.

    However, major technology firms issued upbeat guidance for the final quarter — the peak season for electronics.

    US cloud service providers are ramping up investment in AI infrastructure, while Apple Inc expects double-digit percentage growth in sales of its latest iPhones during the holiday season — trends that could further benefit Taiwanese suppliers across global supply chains and set the stage for more upside surprises.

    Shipments of automatic data processing machines and parts, excluding portables, accounted for about two-thirds of Taiwan’s export growth this year, UBS senior economist for Asia and China William Deng （鄧維慎） said in a report.

    The surge reflects Taiwan’s dominant role in graphics processing units, AI servers and component manufacturing, he added.

    TIER and UBS observed a marked upswing in tech industrial production, while non-tech output has remained flat.

    Traditional industries should perform better next year as early signs of a recovery emerge, although AI-related exports would remain the main growth driver, albeit at a slower pace, Chang said.

    However, private consumption has been underwhelming. To bolster spending, the government would launch a cash handout program offering NT$10,000 per person starting next week through April next year.

    The stimulus could lift overall GDP growth by 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points, Chang said.

    TIER expects Taiwan’s GDP growth to moderate to 2.6 percent next year, while UBS projects a 3.3 percent rise, both citing a higher comparison base.

    Even so, Taiwan’s economic performance this year ranks among the best in Asia — trailing only Vietnam and India, yet far outpacing more developed peers such as South Korea, Singapore and Japan, UBS said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播