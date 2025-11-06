《TAIPEI TIMES》 Stability in the Strait important, summit says

Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang, nineth right, poses with event participants at the 11th Japan-Taiwan Exchange Summit in Kamakura, Japan, on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

By Lin Tsuei-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter in Tokyo, with staff writer

Stability in the Taiwan Strait is key to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, participants at the 11th Japan-Taiwan Exchange Summit said on Tuesday, adding that efforts should be made to foster a democratic supply chain.

The annual event, first held in 2015, brings together the two countries’ lawmakers, and this year’s event was the first to be held in Japan’s Kanto region. More than 300 members, including regional councilors and civic groups, attended the event.

President William Lai （賴清德）, in a prerecorded video, said that passing of the host city from Tainan last year to Kamakura symbolizes a link between the two ancient cities, adding that the event marks the start of a new chapter for the two countries in regional collaboration.

He also congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office last month.

The summit also mentioned that in talks between Lai and then-Japanese representative Takaichi in Taipei in April, the two leaders said their countries should contribute to founding of a democratic supply chain.

Taipei and Tokyo should collaborate on fields such as artificial intelligence research, renewable energy, drone design and manufacturing, low-orbit satellite design, robotics research, and the information, communication and technology sector, the summit said.

They should also step up partnerships on quantum technology research and other fields to bolster their economic security, it said.

UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan and should not be distorted to exclude it from the international community, it said.

The Japanese government should take action to ensure Taiwan’s inclusion in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, it said.

Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang （李逸洋） quoted Takaichi as saying during the 47th ASEAN Summit last month that peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is closely linked to the entire region’s security.

Takaichi has clearly expressed her opposition to violence or coercion that would unilaterally change the “status quo,” Lee said.

He said that Takaichi had delivered the same message during her meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday last week.

Taipei believes that Takaichi would play a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, Lee said.

Taiwan and Japan should continue to deepen their collaboration in regional peace, economic security, the high-technology industry, social resilience and deterring Chinese cognitive warfare, Lee said.

Next year’s summit is to take place in Nagoya, which is also to host the Asia Games the same year.

