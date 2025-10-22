為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai urges regional tech, supply chain cooperation

    2025/10/22 03:00
    President William Lai, left, shakes hands with presidential adviser and Taiwania Capital chairman Lin Hsin-i at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday before Lin departs for South Korea to represent Taiwan at the annual APEC meeting. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

    President William Lai, left, shakes hands with presidential adviser and Taiwania Capital chairman Lin Hsin-i at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday before Lin departs for South Korea to represent Taiwan at the annual APEC meeting. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

    CHALLENGES:Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, AI and aging populations are risks and opportunities for the region, the APEC envoy said

    By Chen Yun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday urged regional leaders to collaborate in technology and secure supply chains ahead of the APEC summit in South Korea on Friday next week.

    Presidential adviser and Taiwania Capital chairman Lin Hsin-i （林信義） has accepted the government’s request to again act as Taiwan’s envoy to the meeting in Gyeongju, Lai told a news conference in Taipei.

    The delegation would enhance Taiwan’s global visibility, ties with world leaders and economic cooperation with regional governments, he said.

    The theme of this year’s APEC summit of “building a sustainable tomorrow through connections, innovation and prosperity” is in line with Taiwan’s economic strategy for dealing with rising global challenges and uncertainty, he said.

    Taiwan’s foremost priority is to strengthen its economic resilience in collaboration with regional partners to facilitate shared growth in a free, equal, rules-based and predictable multilateral trade environment, he said.

    Taiwan is willing to share its experience in developing pioneering industries through public-private cooperation as the nation transitions from manufacturing to an innovation-based economy, Lai said.

    Taipei welcomes like-minded nations as economic partners in advanced industries such as chipmaking and other sectors in which Taiwan is a leader, he said.

    Economic coordination and investments are essential for nations in the region to revitalize high-value-added industries amid global challenges, Lai said.

    Taiwan is committed to establishing a robust artificial intelligence （AI） sector, which would be key to reshaping the global economy and social order, he said.

    That would involve comprehensive investments to facilitate the application of algorithmic technology to every sector of the economy, which would contribute to APEC’s goals on “smart” medicine and sustainable governance, Lai said.

    Lin thanked the president for the opportunity to represent Taiwan at APEC for a fifth time, adding that South Korea’s emphasis on AI and demographic issues reflected the region’s shared challenges.

    Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, aging populations, AI and digital transformation are all opportunities and risks to the Indo-Pacific region, the engine of global economic growth, he said.

    The organization must find a way to maintain stability, collaboration and shared economic growth for the good of the world, as the GDP of APEC’s 21 members account for 61 percent of the global economy, Lin said.

