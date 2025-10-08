《TAIPEI TIMES》‘Shovel superhero’ Lin Hung-sen dies at age 48

Volunteer Lin Hung-sen works an excavator in Hualien County’s Guangfu Township in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Lin Hung-sen’s family

GUANGFU VOLUNTEER:Lin Hung-sen took loaders to Hualien to help clear the mud and debris, but he hurt his leg while working and did not seek prompt care

Staff writer, with CNA

Lin Hung-sen （林鴻森）, the owner of a Taoyuan excavation company who volunteered to help with cleanup efforts in Hualien County’s flood-hit Guangfu Township （光復）, died late on Monday following complications from an infected wound, a funeral services operator said yesterday.

Lin was 48.

Lin on Sept. 24 traveled to Hualien, one day after a barrier lake burst on the Mataian River （馬太鞍溪） amid Super Typhoon Ragasa, said Lin Yi-hua （林奕華）, who is handling Lin Hung-sen’s funeral arrangements.

Water from the burst lake, as well as mud and debris, inundated Guangfu, prompting an influx of volunteers to travel to the region as the scale of the cleanup operation became clear.

Lin Hung-sen and his nephew transported two Bobcat skid-steer loaders to Guangfu to help clear the mud and debris, the funeral operator said.

While working, Lin Hung-sen sustained a cut on his left leg, but continued working, even as his limb swelled, he said.

After eight days, he finally agreed to seek medical attention for his injury and was taken by ambulance to Hualien’s Mennonite Christian Hospital, Lin Yi-hua said.

Lin Hung-sen was diagnosed with an infected wound and his condition was initially listed as stable, he said.

However, on Saturday he was transferred to Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan, after which he lost consciousness, the funeral operator said, citing what he had heard from Lin Hung-sen’s family.

Over the weekend, Lin Hung-sen’s condition deteriorated, he said.

He died on Monday night from multiple organ failure brought on by sepsis, he added.

Government officials paid tribute to Lin Hung-sen, calling him a representative of the thousands of “shovel superheroes” who have volunteered to help clean up Guangfu since the disaster.

President William Lai （賴清德） said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Lin Hung-sen’s death and expressed his condolences to his family.

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） also expressed the government’s regret over his passing.

Chi Lien-cheng （季連成）, chief coordinator at the Central Emergency Operation Center, said that a deputy health minister was to visit Lin Hung-sen’s family and give them a NT$200,000 consolation payment.

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） plans to attend the funeral to extend the government’s condolences and gratitude, Chi said.

