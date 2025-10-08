《TAIPEI TIMES》US talks on anti-sub choppers could restart: official

A US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS <> in the Philippine Sea on April 24, 2017. Photo: US Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano / Reuters

By Lo Tien-pin and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The US has signaled it is willing to restart talks on Taiwan’s long-sought acquisition of MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, a senior government official said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The military operates 17 S-70C anti-submarine helicopters, down from 21 due to four major flight safety incidents, people familiar with the matter said.

To enhance the nation’s anti-submarine capabilities, the military plans to purchase the MH-60Rs, with the possibility of acquiring more than the 10 to 12 it originally sought, they said.

The exact number is to be finalized after negotiations with Washington, the source said, despite some military sources suggesting 13 or more.

The military also plans to purchase onboard anti-submarine sonar, advanced avionics, MK54 or MK50 torpedoes, anti-ship Hellfire missiles, laser-guided rockets and machine guns, the source said.

The navy has set up a team to manage the MH-60R purchase, handling matters such as determining quantity, total program cost, implementation schedule and performance specifications, they said.

The military is optimistic about the possibility of the inclusion of the deal in the special defense procurement budget, they added.

The MH-60R is one of the US Navy’s primary anti-submarine helicopters and has been widely sought by Asia-Pacific nations.

South Korea received its first MH-60R last year, while New Zealand in August announced that it would acquire five.

The trend, combined with Taiwan’s need to update its fleet, highlights the growing threat from China’s submarine capabilities in the region, military sources said.

The US is willing to sell the MH-60R to allies to effectively counter China’s military expansion, they said.

However, Taiwan’s request to procure the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye early warning aircraft remained off the table, the official said.

The air force has long eyed the E-2Ds and asked Washington twice for their sale, a source has said.

The first request was rejected due to its perceived redundancy with land-based radar, the source said.

The military’s plan to obtain the radar aircraft was based on “clear operational need and in no way wastes public funds,” they added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法