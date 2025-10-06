為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Kaohsiung recommends healthy holiday dieting

    2025/10/06 03:00
    Vegetables, corn and shrimp are pictured on a grill in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times

    Vegetables, corn and shrimp are pictured on a grill in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times

    SUBSTITUTIONS: Doctors recommended incorporating seasonal vegetables, whole grains and legumes into festival dishes for a more balanced intake of nutrients

    By Huang Liang-chieh, Tsai Shu-yuan and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters

    The Kaohsiung City Government’s Department of Health recommended “low-carbon,” healthy meals over red meat and high-fat foods to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

    The festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, is being celebrated today. It usually involves family reunions and, in the past few decades, barbecuing has become a popular way to spend the holiday.

    While most traditional mooncakes with meat contain large amounts of sugar and oil, ingredients like red bean, sweet potato, taro, pineapple and guava could be used to make mooncake fillings instead, with their natural sweet taste substituting for refined sugar, the department said.

    That could help support local agricultural businesses and reduce carbon emissions from long-distance transportation, it said, adding that small packs are recommended to avoid overeating.

    As red meat and high-oil ingredients would burden both human health and the environment, locally grown in-season vegetables, such as cabbage, water bamboo, sweet peppers, loofahs or eggplants, could instead be used as primary ingredients in dishes, with red meat partially replaced by seafood or white meat, it said.

    In terms of seasoning, natural spices like lemon, Thai basil and coriander are recommended to help avoid processed sauces with high salt content, the department said.

    Whole grains and legumes could also be incorporated for balanced intake of nutrients, it said, calling for controlled meal preparation to prevent wasting food.

    The department’s Community Health Promotion Center dietitian Fu Yu-kuo （傅鈺國） said wise choices begin with purchasing.

    People are advised to prioritize local, seasonal vegetables, as well as more fruits and vegetables than meat, to reduce carbon emissions from transportation and the livestock industry, he said, adding that single-use items should be avoided and reusable tableware is recommended.

    Fu also suggested having a cup of sugarless, low-carb tea to ease the greasy taste after eating mooncakes and barbecue.

    Separately, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taichung Hospital doctor Chuang Chia-shun （莊家舜） said that roast meat should be fully cooked and eaten in controlled amounts without delay, as food is prone to spoilage and bacterial contamination under the hot weather over the holiday.

    He cited the example of a 17-year-old boy who had acute gastroenteritis last week allegedly due to eating undercooked roast meat or seafood with friends in early celebration of the festival.

    He suffered from nausea, vomiting and diarrhea in the middle of the night, and checked into the emergency room, Chuang said.

    However, he began to run a fever and experience severe diarrhea after returning home, so he returned to the doctor and spent three days in hospital, Chuang said.

    The boy had intestinal inflammation, swelling and fluid accumulation, and was treated with antibiotics and anti-diarrheal medicines, with intravenous fluids given to help him rehydrate, Chuang said.

    The number of people contracting acute gastroenteritis due to overeating increased by about 20 percent around the Mid-Autumn Festival every year, he added.

    Hospital dietitian Yeh Hsin-hsien （葉欣憲） said that vegetables like green peppers, baby corn or mushrooms should play the main role in barbecues to avoid excessive intake of meat.

    Low-fat meat, such as lean pork tenderloin, small chicken thigh or fish fillets, is recommended, while big slices of vegetable leaves can be used to wrap meat in place of sliced bread to boost vegetable intake, he said.

    Regarding pomeloes, also commonly eaten during the festival, hospital pharmacist Chen Te-cheng （陳德鉦） said that they contain furanocoumarins, which would inhibit cytochrome P450 3A4 — a metabolic enzyme in the liver — and the P-glycoprotein activity in the small intestine.

    Medicines that are commonly affected by pomeloes include anticoagulants, blood pressure-lowering drugs, lipid-lowering drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, immunosuppressants, sedatives and sleeping pills, erectile dysfunction drugs, and antiepileptic drugs, Yeh said.

    People on any of these medicines should avoid eating pomeloes, or eat only one or two sections, he said, adding the amount should not be more than half a pomelo.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    People barbecue with family and friends to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival under the Dazhi Bridge at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    People barbecue with family and friends to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival under the Dazhi Bridge at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播