《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwanese skater claims gold at the World Games

Taiwan’s Lin Chiao-hsi, top, crosses the finish line in the women’s inline freestyle slalom finals at the World Games in Chengdu, China, yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee

2025/08/17 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese skater Liu Chiao-hsi claimed Taiwan’s second gold medal at the World Games in Chengdu, China, finishing first in the women’s inline freestyle slalom finals yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 21-year-old Liu, who showed great potential in the sport from a young age and represented the national team while still in junior-high school, demonstrated her dominance in the women’s inline freestyle slalom in Chengdu.

After Liu finished first overall in the preliminary round earlier this week, she defeated compatriot Chen Pei-yi and Iran’s Salek Esfahani Romina in best-of-three knockout rounds earlier yesterday to successfully advance to the gold medal showdown.

In the final, the Taiwanese continued her strong performance, besting Chinese skater Zhu Siyi 2-0 to grab gold.

It was Liu’s first appearance at the World Games, following her gold medal in the inline freestyle skating speed slalom at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, when she was 19.

Her victory yesterday also marked the second gold medal for Taiwan, after the women’s team finished first in the 500kg outdoor tug-of-war on Sunday last week.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法