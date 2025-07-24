為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan plans AI projects to give economy a boost

    The letters AI are displayed on a computer motherboard in a photograph taken on June 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

    The letters AI are displayed on a computer motherboard in a photograph taken on June 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

    2025/07/24 03:00

    Reuters, TAIPEI

    Taiwan plans to launch its “Ten Major AI Infrastructure Projects” initiative, aimed at generating more than NT$15 trillion （US$510.86 billion） in economic value by 2040 as it strives to become a global leader in artificial intelligence （AI）.

    Premier Cho Jung-tai （長卓榮） wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that Taiwan aims to leverage its information and communications technology （ICT） sector and world-leading semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to become a global AI influencer and a “smart technology island.”

    Under the initiative, the nation has identified three core technologies as strategic priorities: silicon photonics, quantum technology and AI robotics.

    Silicon photonics is a technology that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電）, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and many other firms in the industry are developing.

    The government aims to position Taiwan as a global leader in silicon photonics by aligning the sector with future AI development needs.

    Taiwan also hopes to become a key hub for AI robotics by tapping its hardware and ICT supply chains.

    Industry groups, including one led by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co （鴻海精密） chairman Young Liu （劉揚偉）, have backed the move with the formation of the Taiwan AI and Robots Alliance on Tuesday to support the local development of AI robotics and related ecosystems.

    Taiwan also plans to establish a quantum technology industry chain.

    The 10 projects also include the development of sovereign AI — the ability to build and control domestic AI technologies — and computing infrastructure, efforts to balance AI development across the country, and the introduction of AI across a wide range of industries.

    The government has also called to expand investment in AI innovation, with more than NT$100 billion in venture capital funding, as it seeks to become a global hub for AI talent and investment.

    The initiative targets the creation of 500,000 jobs and the establishment of three international-level research laboratories.

