    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Two more Chinese influencers told to leave by Monday

    Chinese-born social media influencers Xiaowei, left, and Enqi, right, appear in videos on the Chinese social media platform Douyin. Photo: Screen grabs from Douyin and Threads

    Chinese-born social media influencers Xiaowei, left, and Enqi, right, appear in videos on the Chinese social media platform Douyin. Photo: Screen grabs from Douyin and Threads

    2025/03/27 03:00

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    Two more Chinese influencers who are married to Taiwanese nationals have been ordered to leave the nation by Monday or face deportation, after making controversial “reunification” comments on social media, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

    Xiaowei （小微） and Enqi （恩綺） have had their dependent-based residency permits revoked and cannot reapply for five years, the National Immigration Agency （NIA） said in a statement.

    The announcement comes after Chinese-born influencer Liu Zhenya （劉振亞）, who goes by “Yaya in Taiwan” （亞亞在台灣）, left Taiwan on Tuesday evening for China’s Fuzhou after receiving the NIA’s deportation order to leave by midnight yesterday for advocating “unification by force” on social media.

    The NIA also revoked her residency permit earlier this month and issued the same five-year ban.

    Liu has more than 400,000 followers on Douyin — the Chinese version of TikTok — while Xiaowei has more than 150,000 followers and Enqi has nearly 80,000.

    Xiaowei had posted videos on the Chinese social media platform waving the Chinese flag in public places, saying “I hope Taiwan’s streets will be lined with China’s five-star red flag” and other comments advocating the use of military force to reunify Taiwan with China.

    She has been in Taiwan for 12 years and has three children.

    The NIA said it had consulted the Mainland Affairs Council and other government agencies before revoking Xiaowei’s residency permit.

    Enqi’s Douyin account also includes “military reunification” comments, such as: “Military drills carried out by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army show the strength of [China’s] military and its commitment to protecting China’s sovereignty” and “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.”

    Other videos feature her on the streets of Taiwan singing to passersby: “We are all Chinese” while wearing a red bandana saying: “I love China.”

    Enqi’s account refers to Taiwan as a “Province of China.”

    On Friday last week, the NIA concluded investigations into Xiaowei and Enqi’s online comments and ordered both women to leave the country by Monday next week or face deportation, it said.

    As of press time last night, the agency had not received appeals from either woman.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

