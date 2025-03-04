《TAIPEI TIMES》Hotel prices drop 1.17％

A hostel room is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times

2025/03/04 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The average hotel room price dropped 1.17 percent to NT$2,960 last year, slightly reversing the trend of rising room costs, the Tourism Administration said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The data were released as rising accommodation costs were widely said to be the main factor contributing to a decline in domestic tourism.

The average room occupancy rate last year was down 0.42 percentage points to 50.44 percent for hotels, and down 1.95 percentage points to 24.67 percent for bed-and-breakfast （B&B） establishments, the administration’s data showed.

Compared with 2023, the average hotel room price was down 1.17 percent to NT$2,960 last year, while the average room price at B&B establishments was down 4.15 percent to NT$2,405, it said, adding that the trend of rising accommodation costs has slowed down slightly.

Data also showed that 79 percent of hotels had room prices below the national average, the administration said.

The highest room prices for hotels and B&B services last year were reported in the first quarter, with average rates of NT$3,048 and NT$2,507 respectively, it added.

The data also showed that post-COVID-19, travelers are booking more diverse and higher-quality tour arrangements and accommodations, the administration said.

“Hoteliers and B&B operators are working to offer travelers diverse accommodation options and enhanced travel experiences. In the meantime, they are seeing an increase in revenue,” it said.

Hotels and B&B operators across the country welcomed about 78.79 million guests last year, compared with 79.83 million in 2023 and 79.87 million in 2019.

Of the guests, 59.86 million were domestic travelers, surpassing the 51.58 million in 2019, the administration said.

Approximately 18.92 million international tourists stayed in hotels, and B&B establishments in Taiwan last year, up from 15.99 million in 2023, it said.

As of last year, the nation had 15,573 hotels, and B&B services, up from 14,901 in 2023 and from 12,798 in 2019, the administration said.

Eleven hotels left the market last year, while 683 B&B services entered the market, it added.

The total number of rooms provided by hotels, and B&B services was 250,575, up from 234,994 in 2019, it said, adding that the increase in rooms came mostly from B&B operators, which supplied 12,782 additional rooms in the tourism market.

The aggregate revenue generated by hotels, and B&B operators was NT$178.827 billion, up 0.47 percent compared with 2023 and 14.39 percent from 2019, the administration said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法