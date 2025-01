The word “cyber” is displayed on a computer motherboard in an illustration photograph taken on Oct. 26, 2017.Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

2025/01/19 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Government agencies have weak encryption methods, inadequate screening against injection attacks and experience broken access controls, according to the latest report published by the Ministry of Digital Affairs’ (MODA) Administration for Cyber Security.

Each year, the agency selects one government Web site that is publicly accessible for a live security exercise. After the exercise, it compiles a report detailing the information security risks found.

There were 83,105 thwarted cyberattack incidents last month, down 13,070 compared with the previous month, the report said.

The top threats were information gathering probes, comprising 52 percent of attacks, invasive attacks at 21 percent and attempts at system invasion at 16 percent, according to the report.

Hackers have used third-party e-mail services to bombard certain government agencies with phishing e-mails containing files that read like petitions, with the malware creating backdoors for hackers and allowing them access to sensitive information, it said.

Forty information security incidents were reported last month, down 13 from the previous month, the report said.

About 47.5 percent of incidents were caused by agency equipment connecting to rogue relay stations, users downloading malware using agency networks, or connections to applications that would steal data or insert malware, it said.

Only a portion of government agency employees are screening sensitive data by converting the files using built-in masking functions from PDF software, it added.

The Administration for Cyber Security said such efforts are easily cracked, and users should “scrub” their files before converting them to an image file.

The report said government Web sites exhibited a weakness against injection attacks and posed a possible breakthrough point for hackers.

Government agencies should identify and remove such vulnerabilities, the report said, adding that special characters should be included in a filter list to prevent injection attacks.

Injection attacks are instances where hackers manipulate vulnerabilities in coding to inject malware or trick systems into allowing them to access data that should not be available to ordinary users.

Government Web sites are vulnerable to broken access controls, allowing some users to access files previously inaccessible via path traversal attacks, the report said.

Government agencies must implement access controls for files and data, and ensure that users cannot access files via path traversal attacks, which use an affected application to access files and system folders higher in the directory hierarchy than the Web root folder on the server, it said.

