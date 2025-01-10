為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》TWSE profit hits record NT$13.53bn

    A smartphone displaying Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s （TSMC） stock price movement is pictured in front of the company’s logo at a brokerage in Taipei on Dec. 2, 2024. Photo: CNA

    A smartphone displaying Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s （TSMC） stock price movement is pictured in front of the company’s logo at a brokerage in Taipei on Dec. 2, 2024. Photo: CNA

    2025/01/10 03:00

    UP TO NO. 12: TWSE chairman Sherman Lin said that the exchange has a target to bolster market capitalization to put Taiwan among the top 10 in the world this year

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    The Taiwan Stock Exchange’s （TWSE） profit last year was a record NT$13.53 billion （US$410.75 million）, TWSE chairman Sherman Lin （林修銘） told a news conference in Taipei yesterday, adding that it aims to attract more listings and deepen financial inclusion this year.

    The results translate into earnings per share of NT$10.5 and the corporation plans to distribute a NT$6 per share cash dividend this year.

    “We’re seeking to add 65 new listings this year from domestic and foreign firms, a doable goal, as the local capital market is gaining importance and popularity,” Lin said.

    The TAIEX last year closed up 28.47 percent from a year earlier, the second-best performer globally after the tech-heavy NASDAQ, Lin said, adding that Taiwan’s main board has become an international “first tier” arena that generates hefty profits for investors.

    The TAIEX’s performance was despite mounting uncertainty around the world, Lin said.

    The showing has much to do with an unabated artificial intelligence craze, which has benefited local firms in global supply chains, he said.

    Market capitalization surged to NT$74 trillion, making the TWSE the world’s 12th-largest exchange, from 17th a year earlier, while trade volume climbed to 10th from 19th, he said.

    “We aim to bolster market capitalization to crack the world’s top 10 this year,” he said.

    Average daily turnover reached a new high of NT$421.4 billion, propelling annual trading volume to NT$100 trillion, more than three times what it was 10 years ago, Lin said.

    At the same time, the exchange’s price-to-earnings ratio rose to 20-fold from 15-fold a year earlier, while its price-to-book ratio was 2.49-fold, up from 1.74-fold at the end of 2023, TWSE data showed.

    All gauges reflected the net increase in local shares as investors at home and abroad boosted their holdings on the expectation of profit growth, Lin said.

    The TWSE would reach out to firms in Southeast Asia to take advantage of the region’s rapid economic growth and business potential, he said, adding that the company would work with global partners and join major investment events to boost the exchange’s image.

    The local stock exchange took pride in the fast growth in exchange-traded funds, as the trend indicates that a rising number of retail investors are trading on the exchange, Lin said.

    The number of securities accounts was 13.22 million at the end of last month, more than doubling from a decade earlier as efforts to deepen financial inclusion made substantial headway, he said.

    The TWSE would continue to advance financial inclusion by giving individual investors and businesses access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Taiwan Stock Exchange chairman Sherman Lin attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan Stock Exchange chairman Sherman Lin attends a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播