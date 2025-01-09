為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taipei bans smoking at annual holiday market

    Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-hua, right, stands as a guest speaks at a news conference at Taipei’s Dihua Street on Tuesday. Photo: Kan Meng-lin, Taipei Times

    2025/01/09 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taipei’s annual Lunar New Year market is for the first time to be a smoke-free event when it opens on Saturday, Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-hua （林奕華） said on Tuesday.

    Throughout the duration of the market on Dihua Street, the smoking of cigarettes would be prohibited to provide attendees a clean environment in which to shop comfortably for festive merchandise while celebrating the Lunar New Year, Lin said.

    Those caught smoking within the designated zone would be fined NT$10,000, the Taipei City Government said.

    The city would increase inspections during the event to ensure the new policy is enforced, Lin told a news conference organized by the Taipei Office of Commerce to promote the event.

    She also announced the expansion of free shuttle services from locations close to the market.

    Free buses would run between Dihua Street and the Taipei City Mall, Taipei Station Wholesale Market District, Huayin Street Shopping District, Rongbin Market, Ningxia Night Market and Monga Night Market.

    During this year’s market, MRT rides between north of Dihua Street and Beimen Station would be free, Lin said.

    The office also announced that it has enlisted well-known artists to install five giant statues between Dihua Street and the street’s landmark Yongle Market.

    The five sculptures are to feature elements of industries in the Dadaocheng Wharf area in Datong District （大同） where Dihua Street is located, the office said.

    Additionally, the office said that it has partnered with more than 100 shops in Taipei to participate in the annual market by providing special souvenirs and exclusive discounts to Lunar New Year shoppers.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

