為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Chen Chu recovering after surgery, embolism

    Control Yuan President Chen Chu speaks in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    Control Yuan President Chen Chu speaks in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/01/09 03:00

    By Hsu Li-chuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Control Yuan President Chen Chu’s （陳菊） condition is improving after doctors discovered a brain embolism following a surgery to remove a tumor from her kidney, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital said today.

    Chen visited the hospital late last month for a cold, the hospital said.

    While there, doctors found a 3.5cm tumor on her right kidney, it said, adding that although she was not exhibiting any symptoms, doctors recommended removing it as a preventative measure.

    The day before she was set to be discharged, Chen began exhibiting weakness in her lower left extremities, leading doctors to discover a blocked artery on the left side of her brain, it said.

    The hospital said her condition is now stable and it has arranged for rehabilitation courses for the former Kaohsiung mayor.

    Chen’s family has entrusted the hospital to convey their thanks to the public for their concern, and asks for space to allow Chen to recover, it added.

    Chen, a Democratic Progressive Party member who also served as Presidential Office secretary-general, was a democracy activist during the Martial Law era who was imprisoned in the wake of the 1979 Kaohsiung Incident.

    She also heads the government’s National Human Rights Commission.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播