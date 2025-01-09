《TAIPEI TIMES》Chen Chu recovering after surgery, embolism

Control Yuan President Chen Chu speaks in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

2025/01/09 03:00

By Hsu Li-chuan and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Control Yuan President Chen Chu’s （陳菊） condition is improving after doctors discovered a brain embolism following a surgery to remove a tumor from her kidney, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital said today.

Chen visited the hospital late last month for a cold, the hospital said.

While there, doctors found a 3.5cm tumor on her right kidney, it said, adding that although she was not exhibiting any symptoms, doctors recommended removing it as a preventative measure.

The day before she was set to be discharged, Chen began exhibiting weakness in her lower left extremities, leading doctors to discover a blocked artery on the left side of her brain, it said.

The hospital said her condition is now stable and it has arranged for rehabilitation courses for the former Kaohsiung mayor.

Chen’s family has entrusted the hospital to convey their thanks to the public for their concern, and asks for space to allow Chen to recover, it added.

Chen, a Democratic Progressive Party member who also served as Presidential Office secretary-general, was a democracy activist during the Martial Law era who was imprisoned in the wake of the 1979 Kaohsiung Incident.

She also heads the government’s National Human Rights Commission.

