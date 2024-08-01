《TAIPEI TIMES》 Link 16 purchase to be completed by 2026

A graphic illustration of how Link-16 system works is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: screen grab from the L3 Harris Web site

2024/08/01 03:00

INFORMATION SYSTEM:The military said it is only receiving of the ‘lite’ version of Link 16, which is part of a military tactical data network used by NATO members

By Aaron Tu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The military’s Link 16 network acquisition is expected to be completed by 2026 as per a NT$2 billion （US$60.9 million） contract signed with the American Institute in Taiwan, the Government e-Procurement System showed yesterday.

The military said that its Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command would be in charge of the project, which would have its principal installations in New Taipei City’s Sindian District （新店） and Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District （左營）.

The acquisition would build solid foundations for the military’s joint-force combat missions, it said.

Link 16 is part of a military tactical data network used by NATO members. It allows planes, ships and land-based vehicles to share near-real-time tactical information by text, image or voice.

However, the military said it is only receiving the “lite” version and the system is not installed on all equipment.

The urgency of acquiring the “full” version of the network grows with every purchase of US equipment Taiwan makes, it said.

The US government notified the US Congress on Feb. 21 of its intent to sell the advanced Link 16 system upgrade to Taiwan, which was estimated to have a value of US$75 million.

The Ministry of National Defense in February said that the upgrade to the system would be a significant boost to the military’s command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The project would allow the US and Taiwanese armed forces to share information and create a joint-force-friendly environment, Institute of National Defense and Security Research fellow Su Tzu-yun （蘇紫雲） said.

Even if the US were not directly involved in a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait, the Pentagon could gain valuable data about the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s deployments and strategies via the Japanese Self-Defense Force, which also uses the Link 16 system, Su said.

Separately, the ministry yesterday responded to Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Michelle Lin’s （林楚茵） comments last week that loans could give Chinese spies a possible way to influence Taiwanese military personnel.

Lin said that military personnel taking out loans could be coerced into giving up classified information to repay their debts.

She urged the ministry to propose amending laws to legalize the Armed Forces Partner Saving Department.

The ministry said that it continues to educate military service members on proper savings methods and investments.

The ministry said it would consider the suggestion to amend the Statute of Favors for Military Servicemen and Their Dependents （軍人及其家屬優待條例） to provide a basis for legalizing the department.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法