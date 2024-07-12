為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》Kendo practitioner might lose citizenship

A post on kendo practitioner Su Yu-cheng’s Facebook shows the athlete with China’s team at the World Kendo Championships in Milan, Italy, last week. Photo from Su Yu-cheng’s Facebook

A post on kendo practitioner Su Yu-cheng’s Facebook shows the athlete with China’s team at the World Kendo Championships in Milan, Italy, last week. Photo from Su Yu-cheng’s Facebook

2024/07/12 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The government would cancel kendo practitioner Su Yu-cheng’s （蘇郁程） nationality if he is confirmed to have represented China in the World Kendo Championships in Milan, Italy, last week, the Mainland Affairs Council said yesterday.

“We have consulted the Sports Administration and were told that athletes participating in the championships must have the nationality of the country that they represent. They must also present their passports as proof,” council spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh （梁文傑） told a weekly news conference. “If Su indeed represented China in the championships, we suspect that he has obtained Chinese nationality.”

The Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例） stipulates that Taiwanese are not allowed to have both Taiwanese and Chinese nationalities, Liang said.

“We would first look into how he was able to compete. If it was confirmed that he has Chinese nationality, we will cancel his Taiwanese nationality in accordance with the act,” he said.

Liang also reiterated the government’s position of welcoming Chinese tourists, after the council permitted 155 Chinese tourism officials and service operators to participate in the Summer Travel Expo in Taipei, which opens today.

The organizer of the expo began planning for the event in March, he said.

“From the council’s perspective, Chinese visitors are welcome to participate in trade shows and other business activities here, even though some members of the delegation are Chinese officials. Aside from the travel expo, they will visit scenic spots in Taiwan, which might help if they allow Chinese tourists to visit,” Liang said.

“Our goal remains that cross-strait exchange events should proceed in a healthy and orderly manner,” he said.

The position does not contradict the council’s decision to raise the travel advisory to China from “yellow” to “orange,” which means that people should avoid nonessential travel to the country, he said.

“It is the government’s responsibility to tell the people that there might be risks in traveling to certain countries due to wars, diseases and other issues,” he said. “People can evaluate the risks and decide for themselves.”

Meanwhile, the council has yet to receive applications from tour operators in China’s Fujian Province to organize tour groups to Lienchiang County after they scouted travel routes in the outlying islands last month, Liang added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播