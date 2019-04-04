《TAIPEI TIMES》 Fishery representatives walk out of mediation

2019-04-04 03:00

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A group of Fishery Association representatives yesterday walked out of a government-hosted mediation meeting to protest a proposal to allow leisure fishing in fishing and commercial ports.

The meeting was held in Keelung’s Badouzi Port （八斗子） and was chaired by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang （唐鳳）.

National Fishermen’s Association general manager Lin Chi-tsang （林啟滄）, angler Yu Tse-yu （俞擇宇）, fishery association representatives and groups for angling fishing were invited to attend.

Yu was appointed to draft the proposal.

Two association representatives issued a statement that fishing was a livelihood, and not a leisure activity as it was for anglers, before saying that they were backing out of the negotiations.

They were followed by others.

Representatives questioned Fishery Agency Deputy Director Wang Cheng-fang’s （王正芳） statement that the government did not intend to open all 50 fishing ports to recreational fishing, indicating wording of the original proposal as proof.

The proposal was titled “Amend the Fishing Port Act （漁港法） to Allow General Angling in Fishing Ports and to Build Angling Piers.”

However, Tang’s office said that the wording belonged to the proposer as posted on the Executive Yuan’s “Join” portal and did not reflect the government’s stance.

Yu said that fishing ports were public property and called on the government to allow recreational fishing in ports, which is now illegal.

Anglers should not be blamed for the detritus found in fishing ports and the government should fine those who litter, Yu said.

A representative from Keelung said that anglers often leave behind bait and bottles, causing pollution with no way of holding anyone responsible.

Anglers could disrupt fishing operations, which could lead to arguments, the representative said.

Lin said that the government’s move to “open fishing ports for recreational angling” was not backed by any complementary measures.

Fishery workers want to avoid potential arguments with anglers, Lin said, adding: “Is it really too much to ask for fishing boats to to enter and leave fishing ports in peace?”

Lin also said that promised fines for littering had not been backed with action.

Fishermen and anglers yesterday attend a mediation meeting chaired by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang in Keelung’s Badouzi Port regarding a proposal to allow leisure fishing in fishing and commercial ports. Photo: Lin Hsin-han, Taipei Times

