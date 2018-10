2018-10-27

◎周虹汶

It was an unusual job advert. Wanted: Cat chief. Location: Zelenogradsk, Russia. Duties: Tending to the town’s approximately 70 stray cats.

這是一個不尋常的工作廣告。徵求:貓長官。地點:俄羅斯澤列諾格拉茨克市。職責:照料鎮上約70隻流浪貓。

Some 80 applicants applied for the new role new with the municipality in the small town in the Kaliningrad region, which has also erected a cat statue and added a feline to its emblem in a bid to rebrand itself as Russia’s foremost cat-loving community.

約有80人向加里寧格勒地區這座小鎮的政府新職提出申請,當地也已豎立一座貓雕像,並在市徽上加了隻貓,力圖重塑其為俄國最早愛貓社區的形象。

In the end, local resident Svetlana Logunova was appointed guardian of the town’s felines. To help her with the task, she was given a bicycle and uniform, including a bright green jacket, black bow tie and hat.

最後,當地居民史威特拉那.拉葛諾瓦被指派為鎮上貓隻們的守護者。為了幫助她履行任務,賦予一輛腳踏車與一套制服,包括一件淺綠色夾克、黑色領結與帽子。

She has been given a budget of 5,700 roubles a month to ensure all the seaside community’s cats are happy, dishing out food, strokes and free rides in the basket on her bike.

她也獲得一個月5700盧布預算,給貓咪食物、愛撫及在她的腳踏車籃裡免費兜風,以確保這個濱海社區的所有貓咪快活。

"I alone cannot care for every single one and a helping hand would go a long way,"Logunova said. (Reuters)

拉葛諾瓦說:「我一人無法照顧每一隻,有幫手能讓路走得更長遠。」(路透)

新聞辭典

attend to:片語動詞,指處理、照顧、關心、注意。例句:We should attend better to the housing needs of the elderly.(我們應更注意長者的住屋需求。)

tend to:片語動詞,指傾向、易於、動輒、照料。例句:She’d better tend to her own affairs.(她還是管好自己的事情吧!)

dish out:片語動詞,指分到盤裡、盛在盤裡端出、分發、佈置、提出、給予。例句:She can dish out as much criticism as she gets.(她動不動就滿口批評。)