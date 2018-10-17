《中英對照讀新聞》Sainthood for slain Romero, ’voice of the voiceless’ 遇刺死亡的「無聲者之聲」羅梅洛獲列聖人

2018-10-17

◎魏國金

Oscar Romero, the murdered Salvadoran cleric canonized Sunday by Pope Francis, was a powerful orator who used his pulpit to denounce rampant military repression and social injustice.

週日被天主教教宗方濟各封為聖人的遇刺薩爾瓦多神職人員羅梅洛，是一名雄辯滔滔的演說家，他利用他的講道譴責猖獗的軍事鎮壓與社會不義。

As archbishop of San Salvador, Romero emerged as a "voice of the voiceless" during intense social and political conflict in El Salvador. He was an outspoken advocate for the poor and victims of government repression, denouncing scores of killings by right-wing death squads.

聖薩爾瓦多總主教羅梅洛在薩爾瓦多劇烈的社會與政治衝突期間，以做為「無聲者之聲」而為人所知。他公開支持貧民與政府鎮壓的受害者，譴責右翼死亡行刑隊犯下的數十起謀殺事件。

Romero, 62, was shot through the heart by a marksman on March 24, 1980 while he celebrated evening mass in the chapel of the cancer hospital.

1980年3月24日，62歲的羅梅洛被一名（持槍）蒙面男子射穿心臟而死，當時他正在一家癌症醫院內的小禮拜堂主持晚間彌撒。

His death escalated violence in El Salvador that would become a 12-year civil war between a series of US-backed governments and leftist rebels. The conflict claimed 75,000 lives before it ended with a peace agreement in 1992.

他的死加劇了薩爾瓦多的暴力，並演變為一連串美國支持的政府與左派反抗軍之間長達12年的內戰。這場衝突在1992年因一項和平協議而結束前，奪走了7萬5000條人命。

In his vociferous defense of the poor and the persecuted, Romero "remained alone", said his younger brother Gaspar Romero.

在他疾聲捍衛窮人與受壓迫者的行動中，羅梅洛「總是孤軍奮戰」，他的弟弟加斯帕說。

新聞辭典

denounce：譴責、告發。例句：He was denounced as a burglar.（他被舉發是竊賊。）

claim：（疾病或意外）奪走（性命）。例句：The explosion claimed 25 lives.（這場爆炸奪走了25條人命。）

vociferous：喧嚷的、大聲疾呼的。例句：She is a vociferous opponent of marriage equality.（她是婚姻平權的活躍反對者。）