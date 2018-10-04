《中英對照讀新聞》Brazil fighting fake news in the classroom 巴西人在教室裡打擊假新聞

2018-10-04

◎孫宇青

Brazil has taken a stand against "fake news" stories swamping the internet by making media analysis studies compulsory for schoolchildren.

藉由規定「媒體分析研究」為學童的基礎課程，巴西挺身對抗充斥網路的「假新聞」。

"The aim is to teach students to identify fake news, and now it’s part of the national curriculum because the country has decided it’s necessary," said Leandro Beguoci, a Brazilian educational expert.

巴西一名教育專家里昂德羅‧貝古歐奇表示：「課程目標是教導學生分辨假新聞，現在已成為國民教育一環，因為國家認定有其必要。」

At Casa Blanca public school in Sao Paulo, teachers of "Young Press" program ensure their students, aged eight to 14, know not to trust everything they watch or read at face value.

在聖保羅市的卡薩布蘭卡國民學校，「青年媒體」計畫的教師必須確認8至14歲的學生，都知道不該對看到或讀到的事情表象信以為真。

"When I consume a piece of information, I look for it on the internet and ask myself if it’s true," said Helena Vital, 11. "Now I know that things aren’t so bad, the whole country isn’t going to collapse."

11歲的赫蓮娜‧維塔爾說：「當我吸收一項訊息，我會在網路搜尋，問自己是否真是如此。現在我知道事情沒那麼糟，國家不會全面崩潰。」

The children do not have the tools to systematically check everything, but "they look at the articles, who wrote them, who could be interested in them and where they’re published, which are all ways of questioning the information," said a teacher.

一名教師表示，雖然孩子沒有可系統性查核所有資訊的工具，但「他們讀文章，思考作者是誰，誰可能感興趣，文章在什麼地方發表等，都是對資訊提出質疑的方法。」

新聞辭典

take a stand against：慣用片語，向…表示反對。例句：Underprivileged workers united to take a stand against the government.（弱勢勞工團結反對政府。）

at face value：意指根據外表、從表面上看。take someone/something at face value意指僅憑表象對（某人／某事）信以為真。

consume：動詞，吸收。例句：The process of consuming knowledge is painstaking but worthwhile.（吸收知識的過程很辛苦，但很值得。）