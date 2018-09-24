《中英對照讀新聞》Swedes eat ’junk news’ diet ahead of vote－瑞典人在選前吃「垃圾新聞」

2018-09-24

◎劉宜庭

Swedish voters are consuming much more "junk news" than other Europeans ahead of their elections, a new study has said. Very little of it comes from Russia, despite Moscow’s election-meddling track record, the analysis, by a research institute at Oxford University in the UK, out on Thursday（6 September）, added.

一項新研究指出，瑞典選民相較於其他歐洲選民，在選舉前夕消費更多「垃圾新聞」。英國牛津大學一個研究機構週四（9月6日）發表的分析顯示，雖然莫斯科以往曾有干預選舉的紀錄，但這些（垃圾新聞）很少來自俄羅斯。

The ratio of professional news to junk news shared on Swedish social media was 2：1 in a sample period of 8 August to 17 August, the report said. This was the same as in the US election in 2016, when the populist Donald Trump won power, but the junk news ratios in recent UK（4：1）, French（5：1）, and German elections（7：1）, were much lower.

報告顯示，瑞典社群媒體在8月8日至8月17日取樣期間，專業新聞、垃圾新聞的轉發比例為2比1。這與2016年美國大選相同，當時民粹主義的唐納．川普獲勝，但垃圾新聞比例在最近英國（4比1）、法國（5比1）、德國（7比1）等地的選舉中，都比瑞典低很多。

It classified "junk news" as content that lacked professionalism and credibility, used emotionally-driven language, showed political bias, or mimicked normal news outlets via counterfeit methods.

研究將「垃圾新聞」歸類為內容缺乏新聞專業、可信度，使用煽動情緒的措辭，彰顯政治偏見，或利用偽造手段模仿正當新聞媒體。

《新聞辭典》

swedish：形容詞，瑞典的；名詞，瑞典語。例句：Eight out of the top-10 most shared junk sites were native Swedish ones.（前10大分享垃圾新聞的網站，有8個在瑞典境內。）

junk：名詞，破爛、廢物、垃圾。例句：Junk food news also known as junk news or junk journalism.（「垃圾食物新聞」也被稱為「垃圾新聞」或「垃圾報導」。）

bias：名詞，成見、偏見。例句：Don’t let your judgment be blinded by personal bias.（別讓個人成見蒙蔽你的判斷。）