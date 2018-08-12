《中英對照讀新聞》Preparatory team for new intel command launched－南韓開設新情報司令部籌備小組

2018-08-12

◎茅毅

The defense ministry launched a team Monday to prepare for the creation of a new command to supplant the scandal-ridden defense intelligence unit, long dogged by allegations of political interference.

南韓國防部週一設立一個小組，旨在準備創建一個新的司令部來取代醜聞纏身的軍事情報單位。該單位一直無法擺脫干預政治的指控。

The launch is in line with President Moon Jae-in’s order last Friday to dissolve and reorganize the Defense Security Command following revelations that it explored the possibility of imposing martial law to quash anti-government protests last year.

在爆出「國軍機務司令部」去年曾研究實施戒嚴令的可能性，以鎮壓反政府抗議活動後，南韓總統文在寅上週五下令，要求解散並重組該司令部，此一小組的設立即按照該命令。

Lt. Gen. Nam Young-sin, the newly appointed commander, leads the 21-member team tasked with crafting legal frameworks and carrying out other preparatory procedures for the new command with a name roughly translated as the "military security support command." The number of the defense unit’s personnel is expected to be slashed by 30 percent to around 3,000. The drawdown will likely lead to the removal of three general-grade posts and 20 colonel posts in the unit.

國軍機務司令部新任司令南勇伸（譯音）領導這個共21位成員的小組，任務為製作法律架構和執行新司令部的籌備措施，此一新司令部大致可譯為「軍事安全支援司令部」。新司令部的人數預計會裁減30％至3000人左右。此項裁減很可能造成新單位內少掉3個將官級與20個上校級職缺。

《新聞辭典》

supplant：動詞，取代（代替）。When a new brother or sister is born, children can often feel supplanted in their parents’ affections.（當弟弟或妹妹出生時，孩童可能常覺得自己在父母心中的地位遭取代。）

ridden：ride的過去分詞，ride在本文有控制（駕馭、支配）、困擾、飽受（纏身）之意，ridden常與名詞結合成複合詞。His grandfather is a bed-ridden invalid.（他祖父纏綿病榻。）

dog：動詞，尾隨（跟蹤）、遭壞事纏住。Injuries dogged the basketball team all season.（這支籃球隊整個球季都為球員受傷所困。）