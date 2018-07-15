《中英對照讀新聞》Busan offers transport fees to senior citizens who give up driver’s license－釜山提供交通費予放棄汽車駕照的年長民眾

2018-07-15

◎茅毅

To reduce car accidents involving senior citizens, Busan City said it will provide transport allowances and other benefits to those aged 65 or above who voluntarily surrender their driver’s licenses.

為減少（南韓）高齡民眾肇事的車禍，釜山市表示，將提供自願繳回汽車駕照的65歲（含）以上者交通補助和其他優惠。

The city government said Wednesday that senior citizens born before or on Dec. 31, 1953 will be given public transport cards worth 100,000 won in return for giving up their driving licenses.

釜山市政府週三宣布，1953年12月31日（含）之前出生的年長民眾，將獲得總值10萬韓元的公共運輸卡，酬謝他們放棄自己的駕照。

The offer is limited to 400 senior citizens who sign up this year, a city official said. In cooperation with the Busan Police, the city has also started issuing cards that offer up to 40 percent discounts at hospitals, restaurants, optical stores and clothing stores to senior citizens who give up their driving licenses.

一位釜山市官員說，這項獎勵限於400名今年登記的年長者。該市也與釜山警察廳合作，開始發放在醫院、餐廳、眼鏡行與服飾店最高可打6折的卡片，給放棄自己駕照的高齡者。

《新聞辭典》

allowance：名詞，補助（貼）、津貼、零用錢、定量、限額。The perks of the job include a generous travel allowance.（這份工作的好處包括豐厚的差旅補助。）

surrender：動詞，交出、放棄、投降（自首）。Neither side is willing to surrender any territory.（雙方同樣寸土不讓。）

optical：形容詞，眼鏡（視力、視覺、光學）的。There is an optical store across from my house.（我家對面有一家眼鏡行。）