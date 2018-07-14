《中英對照讀新聞》Lithuanian couple win world wife-carrying championship title in Finland－立陶宛夫婦在芬蘭贏得背老婆冠軍頭銜

2018-07-14

◎周虹汶

Fifty-three men slung their wives or partners over their shoulders and hurtled off on an hour-long race in the small Finnish town of Sonkajarvi on Saturday, as thousands of fans cheered from the stands.

在看台數千名粉絲歡呼聲中，53名男子週六在芬蘭小鎮松卡耶爾維把他們的妻子或伴侶拋上肩，猛衝展開一場長達一小時的競賽。

The World Wife-Carrying Championship, now in its 23rd year, draws thousands of visitors to the town of 4,200 and has gained followers across the world.

現在辦到第23個年頭的背老婆世界錦標賽，把數千名遊客引來這個4200人的城鎮，並在全世界擄獲追隨者。

There are official qualifying competitions in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden and Estonia. On Saturday, 53 couples from 13 countries joined the competition, organizers said.

官方資格賽在包括美國、英國、瑞典和愛沙尼亞等國舉辦。主辦者說，53對來自13國的伴侶週六參加了這場競賽。

The idea of wife-carrying as a sport was inspired by the 19th century legend of Ronkainen the Robber, who tested aspiring members of his gang by forcing them to carry sacks of grain or live pigs over a similar course.

這個把扛太太當運動的點子，乃受19世紀龍凱南大盜的傳說啟發，他為了考驗旗下有抱負的成員，強迫他們扛著一袋袋糧食或活生生的豬隻，越過一條相似的路程。

On Saturday, Lithuanian parents of two Vytautas Kirkliauskas and Neringa Kirkliauskiene won the race which involved running, wading through a slippery pool and getting through an obstacle course.

週六，有兩個孩子的立陶宛父母維陶塔斯．基利奧斯卡斯和涅林加．基利奧斯坎內贏了這場包含跑步、涉水渡過一處容易打滑的池子和通過障礙跑道的競賽。

It’s my wife,” Kirkliauskas shouted happily after the race, “She’s the best.” （Reuters）

「這是我太太」，基利奧斯卡斯賽後開心大叫，「她是最棒的。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

sling：名詞，指吊索、鞋帶、投石器、丟擲；動詞，指吊起、懸掛、投擲、押往。例句：Sling him out!（把他給我攆出去！）

hurtle：名詞、動詞，指猛烈衝擊。例句：The truck came hurtling towards them.（那輛卡車朝他們衝了過去。）

wade：名詞、動詞，指跋涉。例句：We have to wade through tons of data.（我們得處理大量數據。）