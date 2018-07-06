《中英對照讀新聞》Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson still interested in running for president － just maybe not in 2020－巨石強森仍有興趣選總統—只是也許不是在2020年

2018-07-06

◎張沛元

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still not ruling out the idea of a presidential run － but he says he isn’t ready to jump into the political arena just yet.

（好萊塢男星）杜威．「巨石」．強森尚未排除參選（美國）總統的想法—但他說，他並沒有準備好就這麼貿然投身政壇。

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the wrestler turned film star opened up about the buzz around the idea of him running for office.

這位從摔角界轉戰電影圈的男星在接受《滾石雜誌》的新訪問時，吐露關於他有意參選總統的相關議論。

"I have the utmost respect for our country and that position, and I’m not delusioned in any way to think, ’Oh, absolutely, if Trump can do it, I can do it, and I’ll see you in 20-whatever, get ready.’ Not at all.’ " Johnson told the magazine.

「我至為敬重我們的國家與那個職位（總統寶座），我也沒有自我陶醉到去想說，『喔，沒錯，要是連川普都能（當總統），我也能，我們20XX年見，準備好接招吧。』（我）一點也沒有（這樣想）。」強森告訴滾石雜誌。

The actor first fueled 2020 speculation after GQ published an article in May 2017 with the headline "Dwayne Johnson for President!"

在GQ雜誌於2017年5月刊登一篇以「杜威．強森選總統！」為題的文章後，首度掀起這名男星將投身2020美國總統大選的揣測。

"I think it’s a real possibility," he told the publication, when asked if he would ever run for president of the United States.

「我覺得有十足的可能性。」他當時被問到是否會參選美國總統時，如此告訴GQ。

《新聞辭典》

rule out：慣用語，排除在外；排除…的可能性。

jump into something：慣用語，突然決定做某事，特別是未經過深思熟慮。例句：Investors shouldn’t jump into moving their funds without carefully reviewing their financial situation.（投資人不該在未仔細審視其財務狀況下貿然移動資金。）

open up：慣用語，吐露心聲。例句：He suddenly opened up after a few drinks.（他幾杯黃湯下肚後突然大聊起心事。）