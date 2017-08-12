《中英對照讀新聞》Boasts could expose culprits in decapitation of Australian dinosaur replicas－吹牛愛現能讓澳洲恐龍仿製品的斬首元凶現形

2017-08-12

◎周虹汶

Australian police on Tuesday said they expected the individuals who decapitated three dinosaur replicas at a museum to boast about their trophies to friends, so bringing about their own exposure.

澳洲警方週二說，他們期待那些在一家博物館把3尊恐龍仿製品斷頭的人，拿他們的戰利品向朋友吹噓，如此才能讓他們現形。

The theft of the heads of three raptor models was discovered on Sunday in an outdoor display area at the National Dinosaur Museum in Canberra, police in the Australian capital territory said on their website.

澳洲首都坎培拉警方在他們的網站中說，偷走3隻猛禽模型頭的這起竊案，週日在坎培拉的國立恐龍博物館一處戶外展示區被發現。

Police said the miscreants, shown by preliminary investigation to have used a hacksaw or angle grinder, might be planning to keep the fibreglass heads as trophies.

警方說，初步調查顯示，歹徒們用了鋼鋸或角磨機，可能是打算保留玻璃纖維頭當戰利品。

"We’re expecting these perpetrators, because they’re obviously not very smart, will tell people about it," the Australian Broadcasting Corp quoted station sergeant Rod Anderson as saying.

澳洲廣播公司引述警長羅德．安德森說法：「因為他們顯然不太聰明，我們希望這些行兇者會張揚事蹟。」

It is not the first faux dinosaur theft at the museum, where an entire model was taken in 2013, but found later in a crime attributed to a birthday prank. （Reuters）

此非這個博物館的第一起假恐龍竊案，該館2013年曾有一整個模型被拿走，但之後在一宗因生日鬧劇而起的刑事犯罪中尋獲。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

decapitate：動詞，指斬首；名詞，指殺頭、劊子手。例句：Dollar inflation has decapitated our bank reserves.（美元通貨膨脹導致我國銀行準備金嚴重縮水。）

trophy：名詞，指紀念品、戰利品、獎品、獎盃、獎牌、勝利紀念柱；形容詞，指顯示身分或地位的、提高身價的、有威望的。例句：Many rich men have trophy wives.（很多有錢人有漂亮太太當花瓶。）

miscreant：名詞，指惡棍、歹徒、異端者。形容詞：指邪惡的、異端的。例句：That would immediately exclude the miscreants from global payments systems and trading networks.（該舉措會立即把這些歹徒排除在全球支付和交易網路之外。）