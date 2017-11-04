徵才廣告被矮化成中國一省 政大去函要求更正

2017-11-04 17:35

〔記者林曉雲／台北報導〕政治大學外國語文學院近日在英國學術研究人才網站《jobs.ac.uk》和美國《ChronicleVitae》求職網站刊登「東南亞語言文化課程」助理教授與副教授的徵才訊息，希望向外聘任具語言、法律、社會與大數據相關博士學位的學術研究人才，但所在位置（Location）欄位卻被矮化為「台北—台灣，中國的一省」（Taipei – Taiwan, Province of China）。

政大校方今天傍晚發出聲明表示，已由外語學院去函兩個求職網站，要求立即更正（Taipei – Taiwan, ROC.），否則撤除徵才廣告、要求退還費用。

政大校方聲明表示，外語學院已去函英國《jobs.ac.uk》以及美國《ChronicleVitae》求職網站，針對刊登徵才訊息「職缺所在地」出現嚴重錯誤，造成極大困擾，務必立即更正為“Taipei – Taiwan, ROC.”，否則撤除徵才廣告、退還刊登費用。外語學院在原本的申請信件中明確載明「職缺所在地」為「NO.64, Sec.2, ZhiNan Rd., Wenshan District, Taipei, Taiwan 116 R.O.C.」。

政大更正函如下：

Dear Sir/Madam,

Regarding our advertisements “Full-Time Assistant Professor/Associate

Professor of Language and Technology Studies” and “Full-Time Assistant Professor/Associate Professor of Translation and Interpreting Studies,” there were serious mistakes about the location information. It is now shown as “Taipei - Taiwan, Province Of China” in each advertisement, but it must be “Taipei – Taiwan, ROC.”

We feel terribly disturbed by such mistakes because Taiwan ROC has never been and is not a province of China. Please correct them immediately. If the mistakes cannot be corrected, we have to withdraw the advertisements and request for refund.

National Chengchi University