《TAIPEI TIMES》 Refiners raise fuel prices as crude oil hits US$80 a barrel

2018-05-21 03:00

/ Staff writer

The nation’s two oil refiners yesterday said they would raise domestic fuel prices this week on the back of a sharp increase in global crude oil prices, which last week hit US$80 a barrel for the first time in four years.

CPC Corp, Taiwan （CPC, 台灣中油） and Formosa Petrochemical Corp （台塑石化） in separate statements said they would increase gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter, effective today, following a price increase of NT$0.6 per liter on both fuels last week.

State-run CPC said the price hikes came after crude oil prices rose last week amid concerns over US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Normally, the price of gasoline would have risen by NT$0.5 per liter and that of diesel by NT$0.6 per liter.

However, due to the government’s new fuel price stabilization mechanism, CPC absorbed 25 percent of the increase.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES