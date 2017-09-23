《TAIPEI TIMES》 Bodies of two Taiwanese found in Mexico building

2017-09-23 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA, Los Angeles

Two more Taiwanese nationals were on Thursday confirmed dead in Mexico City after their bodies were recovered from the rubble of a building that collapsed during a strong earthquake earlier this week, the nation’s representative office in Mexico said.

The bodies of King Pei-ju （金珮如） and Lai Ying-hsia （賴映遐）, two of five Taiwanese who were trapped when the building collapsed, were found by rescue workers on Thursday, Representative to Mexico Carlos Liao （廖世傑） said.

Two other Taiwanese, Carolina Wang （王家妤） and Lin Chia-ching （林家慶）, also died in the disaster, and their bodies were found a day earlier, while King’s daughter Huang Hsien-yu （黃嫻玉） remained missing, Liao said.

On Tuesday, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico, killing at least 250 people and destroying about 44 buildings, including homes, schools and offices.

Rescue teams on Thursday continued to search for survivors under the rubble, including the site where Huang was believed to be trapped, Liao said.

Liao said that soon after his office was informed on Thursday that King’s and Lai’s bodies had been found, staff members accompanied by King’s brother-in-law Chen Po-wen （陳博文） and Lai’s colleagues were dispatched to identify the remains.

Lin, who operated a business in Paraguay, was visiting Mexico at the time of the disaster, while the other three deceased Taiwanese were employees or relatives of Chen, a businessman who ran a shoe business from an office in the collapsed building.

Liao said he and Paraguayan Ambassador to Mexico Victor Cuevas Nunez attended a funeral for Lin, who was also a citizen of the South American country, organized by his family.

Lin’s ashes are to be taken back to Paraguay by his mother, Liao said.

The earthquake struck at 1:13pm on Tuesday, hours after Mexico City had held preparation drills on the anniversary of a magnitude 8 earthquake that struck there on Sept. 19, 1985, killing thousands, and just 12 days after a magnitude 8 earthquake hit the coast of southern Mexico.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES