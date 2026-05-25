中英對照讀新聞》China asks banks to pause new loans to US sanctioned refiners 中國要求銀行業者暫停對美國制裁的煉油廠發放新貸款

中國國家金融監督管理總局要求大型銀行，暫停對遭美國制裁的5家煉油廠發放新貸款。（路透）

◎盧永山

China’s financial regulator advised the country’s largest lenders to temporarily suspend new loans to five refineries recently sanctioned by the US over their ties to Iranian oil.

中國金融監管機構建請該國最大的放款業者，暫停對近期因與伊朗石油有關連，而遭美國制裁的5家煉油廠發放新貸款。

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The National Financial Regulatory Administration asked banks to review their exposure and business dealings with firms including Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co., while awaiting further guidance.

中國國家金融監督管理總局要求銀行業者，審查他們對包括恆力石化（大連）煉化公司在內幾家公司的曝險部位和業務往來，同時等待進一步指示。

The verbal directive, which came before China entered a long holiday weekend on May 1, contrasts with a May 2 notice from China’s Ministry of Commerce, which instructed companies to disregard US sanctions. That was the first time China had deployed a blocking measure introduced in 2021 aimed at protecting its firms from foreign laws it deemed unjustified.

這項口頭指示是在5月1日中國進入長假前的週末所下達，與中國商務部5月2日發布的通知形成對比，當時商務部指示企業無視美國的制裁。這是中國首度動用2021年推出的阻斷措施，以保護中國企業免受其認為不合理的外國法律干預。

新聞辭典

disregard：名詞，忽視、無視；動詞，不理會。例句：What amazes me is John’s complete disregard for anyone else’s opinion.（讓我吃驚的是，約翰完全無視他人的意見。）

unjustified：形容詞，錯誤的、不合理的。例句：We reject these allegations as wholly unjustified.（我們拒絕接受這些完全不合理的主張。）

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