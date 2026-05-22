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    中英對照讀新聞》Costco Sued by Customer Over Tariff Refund 顧客為了退關稅告好市多

    2026/05/22 05:30
    2026年4月30日，2名男子在美國科羅拉多州提納斯鎮的好市多，查看店內展示的大尺寸電視。（美聯社）

    2026年4月30日，2名男子在美國科羅拉多州提納斯鎮的好市多，查看店內展示的大尺寸電視。（美聯社）

    ◎ 張沛元

    Costco Wholesale is being sued by a shopper looking to get his tariff costs back.

    好市多被1名指望拿回其所支付的關稅的顧客告了。

    A lawsuit filed in an Illinois federal court alleges that Costco owes its customers refunds related to tariffs deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court last month. The suit is seeking class-action status on behalf of Costco shoppers nationwide.

    1起在（美國）伊利諾州1個聯邦法院提起的訴訟聲稱，好市多應該退還上月被（美國）最高法院裁定為非法的關稅。該訴訟尋求代表全美國的好市多顧客，提起集體訴訟。

    Costco increased product prices to offset the cost of tariffs, but it hasn’t promised shoppers a refund, said the lawsuit filed on behalf of Matthew Stockov, a Costco member who lives in Illinois. Shoppers won’t get a government refund directly, because they aren’t the importer of record, said the lawsuit.

    這個代表住在伊利諾州的好市多會員馬修．史塔科夫提起的訴訟指出，好市多為彌補關稅成本而提高商品價格，卻未承諾會把錢退還顧客。該訴訟指出，顧客無法直接拿到政府的退款，因為顧客並非登記在案的進口商。

    新聞辭典

    deem：動詞，認為，視為，覺得。例句：The building was deemed unsafe after a huge earthquake.（這棟建築在1場大地震後被認為不安全。）

    on behalf of someone：慣用語，代表某人。例句：On behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank you for your support and contributions.（我謹代表整個團隊，感謝您的支持與貢獻。）

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