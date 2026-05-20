中英對照讀新聞》Cargo plane carrying money crashes near Bolivia’s capital, killing 15載著錢的貨機在玻利維亞首都附近墜毀，15人喪生

玻利維亞軍警在載運現鈔的貨機墜機現場戒備。（美聯社）

◎管淑平

A cargo plane carrying money crashed Friday near Bolivia’s capital, damaging about a dozen vehicles on the highway, scattering bills on the ground and leaving at least 15 people dead and others injured, an official said.

一架載著現金的貨機週五在玻利維亞首都附近墜毀，造成高速公路上約十多輛車受損，鈔票散落一地，並導致至少15人死亡，另有多人受傷，一名官員表示。

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Defense Minister Marcelo Salinas said the Hercules C-130 plane “landed and veered off the runway" at an airport in El Alto, ending up in a nearby field.

國防部長馬塞洛・薩利納斯表示，這架大力神C-130運輸機，在艾爾阿托的機場「降落後偏離跑道」，最後衝進附近一處田地。

Images on social media showed people rushing to collect the bills scattered at the crash site. More than 500 soldiers and 100 police officers took control of the area to disperse the mob, according to official reports.

社群媒體上的影像顯示，群眾衝去撿散落在墜機現場的鈔票。根據官方報告，逾500名士兵和100名員警管制現場，驅散這些人群。

Police and military personnel burned the cash boxes in the presence of Central Bank President David Espinoza, who said the bills “have no legal value because they never entered circulation.”

軍警在中央銀行總裁大衛・艾斯皮諾薩見證下，焚毀那些裝有鈔票的箱子；艾斯皮諾薩表示，這些鈔票「從未進入市場流通，因此沒有法律效力」。

新聞辭典

scatter：動詞，散落，分散。例句：The wind scattered the papers across the street.（文件被風吹得在街上四散。）

disperse：動詞，驅散；使分散。例句：The crowd dispersed after the event ended.（人群在活動結束後散去。）

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